Athens, GA

WGAU

National Weather Service: flood warning in place for Oconee River

The National Weather Service says the flood warning that is in place for the Oconee River at Penfield is in effect through Saturday afternoon: flooding at the River near the Oconee-Greene county line has been occurring since four inches of rain fell on the region overnight Wednesday. The flooding washed...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding

FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Updated- Heavy Rain Results In Flooding In Downtown Cleveland

(Cleveland)- Heavy rain and thunderstorms early Wednesday morning had local emergency officials working several calls. At least two homeowners reported lightning strikes, and excessive rainfall in downtown Cleveland resulted in flooding of some streets, notably South Main Street between Knights Inn and Burger King as well as Quillian Street, behind Burger King, where flooding made it almost impossible for drivers to maneuver the road. Fire and police blocked the road until the flooding waters receded.
CLEVELAND, GA
Monroe Local News

Traffic shift scheduled for New Jennings Mill Road at Atlanta Highway in Athens

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Vertical Earth Incorporated will activate a new signal at New Jennings Road and SR10/Atlantic Highway in Athens, Georgia. WHEN: The traffic shift will occur on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Should the shift be delayed, the next date it would be...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash

Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Athens, GA

Athens, Georgia, has a laid-back college town appeal with a lively atmosphere and plenty of recreation opportunities. This city, which is the county seat of Clarke County, is home to the renowned University of Georgia. Historically, Athens started as a small trading settlement on the shores of the Oconee River.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Toccoa man killed in a single vehicle accident in Franklin County

A Toccoa man was killed after striking a tree on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road early Saturday morning. According to a press release from Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 52 in Hartwell were dispatched to a single vehicle fatality crash on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road in Franklin County at approximately 7:10 a.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke County police officials say an individual died after exchanging gunfire with police officers late Friday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on the 5000 block of Smokey Road around 11:45 p.m....
ATHENS, GA
The Albany Herald

North Georgia woman arrested on bomb threat charges

MACON — A northeast Georgia resident charged with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens last month and lying to federal investigators was remanded from state to federal custody at her recent initial appearance. Jessica Diane Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, 35, of Elberton, had...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man dead in shootout with Athens-Clarke County police

ATHENS, Ga. - A man died late Friday night after exchanging gunfire with police in Athens. On Jan. 6 around 11:45 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) says two officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Smokey Road. The officers said they were approached by...
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

Missing Cleveland Woman Located

(Cleveland)- The search is over for a Cleveland woman who went missing two days before Christmas. The White County Sheriff’s Office has updated its lookout for Malinda Simons saying “she has been located.”. Authorities issued a lookout for the 42-year-old Simons five days after she was last seen...
CLEVELAND, GA
Monroe Local News

Vehicle crash shut down Highway 81 Wednesday due to resultant gas main break

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 5, 2023) – A crash Wednesday on Highway 81 at Buck Smith Road caused a major traffic back up due to the resultant natural gas leak. Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported that Highway 81 had to be shut down while Lawrenceville Gas came out to get the gas main break repaired. Nearby residences also had no gas for an extended period and Atkinson Road at the intersection with Highway 81 remained closed for a while as gas crews stayed to fix the problem.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties

Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police peacefully resolve mental health crisis at North Parking Deck

The Gainesville Police Department and its mental health clinician team safely resolved a mental health crisis at the downtown North Parking Deck Thursday afternoon involving a male juvenile who had threatened to fall from the top of the facility. According to Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook, authorities began working on...

