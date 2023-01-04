Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WGAU
National Weather Service: flood warning in place for Oconee River
The National Weather Service says the flood warning that is in place for the Oconee River at Penfield is in effect through Saturday afternoon: flooding at the River near the Oconee-Greene county line has been occurring since four inches of rain fell on the region overnight Wednesday. The flooding washed...
LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding
FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
accesswdun.com
Water conditions normal after sewer spill into Limestone Creek in Gainesville
All conditions have returned to normal after a sewer spill Wednesday into Limestone Creek in Gainesville. According to a press release from the City of Gainesville, the Gainesville Department of Water Resources located and stopped the spill on Wednesday. Limestone Creek flows into Lake Lanier. The city received a call...
wrwh.com
Updated- Heavy Rain Results In Flooding In Downtown Cleveland
(Cleveland)- Heavy rain and thunderstorms early Wednesday morning had local emergency officials working several calls. At least two homeowners reported lightning strikes, and excessive rainfall in downtown Cleveland resulted in flooding of some streets, notably South Main Street between Knights Inn and Burger King as well as Quillian Street, behind Burger King, where flooding made it almost impossible for drivers to maneuver the road. Fire and police blocked the road until the flooding waters receded.
Monroe Local News
Traffic shift scheduled for New Jennings Mill Road at Atlanta Highway in Athens
WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Vertical Earth Incorporated will activate a new signal at New Jennings Road and SR10/Atlantic Highway in Athens, Georgia. WHEN: The traffic shift will occur on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Should the shift be delayed, the next date it would be...
accesswdun.com
Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash
Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
accesswdun.com
GDOT closes bridge on SR 82 in Barrow, Jackson counties for construction
The Georgia Department of Transportation and construction partner Georgia Bridge and Concrete, LLC have closed a portion of SR 82 in order to replace the bridge over the Middle Oconee River in Barrow and Jackson counties. The bridge will be replaced in its existing location and will have two 12-foot...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Athens, GA
Athens, Georgia, has a laid-back college town appeal with a lively atmosphere and plenty of recreation opportunities. This city, which is the county seat of Clarke County, is home to the renowned University of Georgia. Historically, Athens started as a small trading settlement on the shores of the Oconee River.
accesswdun.com
Toccoa man killed in a single vehicle accident in Franklin County
A Toccoa man was killed after striking a tree on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road early Saturday morning. According to a press release from Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 52 in Hartwell were dispatched to a single vehicle fatality crash on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road in Franklin County at approximately 7:10 a.m.
Habersham County delaying start of school after storms move through
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — As severe storms move through metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, one school district has decided to delay schools. Get the latest storm tracking from Severe Weather Team 2 here. Officials with the Habersham County School District have decided to delay...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke County police officials say an individual died after exchanging gunfire with police officers late Friday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on the 5000 block of Smokey Road around 11:45 p.m....
North Georgia woman arrested on bomb threat charges
MACON — A northeast Georgia resident charged with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens last month and lying to federal investigators was remanded from state to federal custody at her recent initial appearance. Jessica Diane Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, 35, of Elberton, had...
FOX Carolina
Multiple schools in Elbert Co. put on lockdown during search for suspect
ELBERT COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety said two suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday following a chase along Georgia 72 near Athens Tech. Troopers said the chase began at 4:08 when they tried to stop a car for speeding. After a short chase,...
fox5atlanta.com
Man dead in shootout with Athens-Clarke County police
ATHENS, Ga. - A man died late Friday night after exchanging gunfire with police in Athens. On Jan. 6 around 11:45 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) says two officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Smokey Road. The officers said they were approached by...
wrwh.com
Missing Cleveland Woman Located
(Cleveland)- The search is over for a Cleveland woman who went missing two days before Christmas. The White County Sheriff’s Office has updated its lookout for Malinda Simons saying “she has been located.”. Authorities issued a lookout for the 42-year-old Simons five days after she was last seen...
Monroe Local News
Vehicle crash shut down Highway 81 Wednesday due to resultant gas main break
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 5, 2023) – A crash Wednesday on Highway 81 at Buck Smith Road caused a major traffic back up due to the resultant natural gas leak. Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported that Highway 81 had to be shut down while Lawrenceville Gas came out to get the gas main break repaired. Nearby residences also had no gas for an extended period and Atkinson Road at the intersection with Highway 81 remained closed for a while as gas crews stayed to fix the problem.
Monroe Local News
LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties
Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Hwy 11 shut down just before Barrow County line due to a crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 5, 2023) At 5:20 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League confirmed that Highway 11 is shut down just before the Barrow County Line due to a traffic crash. One minor injury is reported. Avoid the area. More details to follow when available.
Man found with stolen car shot, killed by officers inside Athens shed, GBI says
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that left one man dead inside a shed in Athens. GBI agents say Athens-Clarke County officers spotted a stolen car in the driveway of a home off Smokey Road at 11:45 p.m. Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police peacefully resolve mental health crisis at North Parking Deck
The Gainesville Police Department and its mental health clinician team safely resolved a mental health crisis at the downtown North Parking Deck Thursday afternoon involving a male juvenile who had threatened to fall from the top of the facility. According to Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook, authorities began working on...
