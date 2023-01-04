ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Steelers players deliver toys for Damar Hamlin, Chasing M’s Foundation

The entire NFL community and country has railed around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest after a hit in the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no different in Hamlin’s hometown. Hamlin is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Damar Hamlin Honored by NFL Teams as League Resumes Play

Damar Hamlin honored by NFL teams as league resumes play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL resumed play Saturday for the first time since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' Miles Sanders Reflects on Miracle Conversation With Damar Hamlin

Miles Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Sauce Gardner to Wear Damar Hamlin Jersey During Week 18 Warmups

Sauce Gardner to wear Damar Hamlin jersey during Week 18 warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Ask and you shall receive, Sauce Gardner. The New York Jets cornerback planned to wear Buffalo Bills No. 3 jersey as a way to honor Damar Hamlin during pregame warmups during the team’s Week 18 contest vs. the Miami Dolphins Sunday but went to Twitter on Wednesday night fearing his Fanatics order would not arrive on time.
NEW YORK STATE

