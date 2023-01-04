Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Colts' Rodney Thomas II Rushed to Hospital to See Damar Hamlin After Scary On-Field Collapse
Rodney Thomas II didn’t hesitate to rush to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be with his friend, Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after a scary collapse on the field. The Indianapolis Colts rookie safety drove over 100 miles from Indianapolis to Cincinnati after he watched his friend suffer...
Steelers players deliver toys for Damar Hamlin, Chasing M’s Foundation
The entire NFL community and country has railed around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest after a hit in the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no different in Hamlin’s hometown. Hamlin is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in...
Tennessee Titans rookie Ryan Stonehouse breaks NFL punting record set in 1940
Ryan Stonehouse went from undrafted to breaking a record more than 80 years old in his rookie season in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans punter broke the record for single-season punting average with a mark of 53 yards per kick. ...
Damar Hamlin Honored by NFL Teams as League Resumes Play
Damar Hamlin honored by NFL teams as league resumes play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL resumed play Saturday for the first time since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las...
Eagles' Miles Sanders Reflects on Miracle Conversation With Damar Hamlin
Miles Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”...
Sauce Gardner to Wear Damar Hamlin Jersey During Week 18 Warmups
Sauce Gardner to wear Damar Hamlin jersey during Week 18 warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Ask and you shall receive, Sauce Gardner. The New York Jets cornerback planned to wear Buffalo Bills No. 3 jersey as a way to honor Damar Hamlin during pregame warmups during the team’s Week 18 contest vs. the Miami Dolphins Sunday but went to Twitter on Wednesday night fearing his Fanatics order would not arrive on time.
Who Is Danny Kellington, the Assistant Athletic Trainer Who Administered Life-Saving CPR to Damar Hamlin?
Nearly 72 hours after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium, the staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Buffalo Bills confirmed that the 24-year-old is awake and making “remarkable improvement.”. Among the encouraging updates was a report that Hamlin’s “neurological condition...
