[Lodi, CA – January 5, 2023] —Thomas Allen Wine Estates has announced the promotion of John White to the position of Director of Sales. In this new capacity, White will be responsible for overseeing the distribution of Thomas Allen Wine Estate’s (TAWE) various brands in regional and overseas markets. Notable brands of TAWE include Provenance Vineyards and Hook or Crook Cellars. In addition to this, White will also manage a growing sales force team based remotely throughout the United States.

LODI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO