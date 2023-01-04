The 2022 season marked a dramatic fall from grace for former New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. His season had been marked by injuries and command issues. Chapman had spent considerable time on the Injured List, losing his spot as the Yankees closer in the process. Then, when he had come back and could not be guaranteed a spot on the postseason roster, he literally took his ball and went home. His time with the Yankees ended with a whimper and a tantrum.

