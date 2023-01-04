ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

3 possible destinations for former New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman

The 2022 season marked a dramatic fall from grace for former New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. His season had been marked by injuries and command issues. Chapman had spent considerable time on the Injured List, losing his spot as the Yankees closer in the process. Then, when he had come back and could not be guaranteed a spot on the postseason roster, he literally took his ball and went home. His time with the Yankees ended with a whimper and a tantrum.
Braves news: Alex Anthopoulos not done yet with Atlanta contract extensions

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed his motivation for giving out so many huge contract extensions — the Montreal Expos. Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider, Michael Harris, Sean Murphy, Matt Olson and Austin Riley. Those are just a few young stars Alex Anthopoulos has locked up through 2028, at the earliest. It’s a unique business model — and dare I say a refreshing one — that prioritizes signing young talent before they hit arbitration.
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman critical of Trevor Lawrence over poor play

Troy Aikman did not hold back when it came to providing honest analysis during the Week 18 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans on Saturday. The Jags entered the game favored to win by 5.5 or 6 points, but they fell behind early and trailed until their defense came up with a huge... The post Troy Aikman critical of Trevor Lawrence over poor play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
