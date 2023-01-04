Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Meth present in body of toddler found in a ditch
FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — New data revealed that a 16-month-old, whose body was found in a ditch, had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death. Chaos Demilo’s body was found in a ditch on the 9400 block of North Moorish Road on Aug. 25, 2022, around 1:30 p.m.
wsgw.com
Alma Man Who Attacked Police to Stand Trial
An Alma man charged with shooting at police more than 18 months ago is headed to trial. 29-year-old Tyler Moreno faces 18 charges including 3 counts of attempted murder. In October 2021 Moreno allegedly shot at police outside the Alma Police Department, continuing to shoot at police as they chased him west on Superior Street. Police returned fire, wounding Moreno, and he was arrested near the campus of Alma College.
GoFundMe started for funeral of Saginaw teen whose ‘life was cut short due to senseless gun violence’
SAGINAW, MI — A GoFundMe campaign is underway to help raise funeral funds for a Saginaw teenager fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Keshawn N. Banks, 16, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 2740 E. Holland Ave. Shortly thereafter, a vehicle containing Banks and four others arrived at a local hospital.
WNEM
Alma Police seeking help locating robbery suspect
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman’s bag was stolen after being approached by an unknown male suspect in Alma and the Alma Police Department is asking for help identifying him. About 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the victim was walking in the area of W. End Street and Garfield Avenue when she was approached by the male suspect, who tried to engage her in conversation, police said.
Woman charged with trying to murder mother in Uptown Bay City stabbing
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is accused of trying to kill her mother by repeatedly stabbing her the day after Christmas. At about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a condominium on 10th Street in Uptown Bay City after a 60-year-old woman called 911 to say her daughter had stabbed her. Upon officers’ arrival, they heard screaming from inside the condo.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office looking for woman connected to a larceny
VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a woman wanted in connection with a larceny. The office said the larceny was from a 75-year-old woman shopping at the Vienna Township Walmart. If you have information, you can call 810-257-3422 and ask...
Murder charge authorized against suspect in Flint’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – Genesee County prosecutors have authorized charges in Flint’s first homicide of 2023. Authorities on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorized a nine-count complaint against the 30-year-old Flint man accused of fatally shooting Marquise Cortez Hall. Hall, 31, was found Monday, Jan. 2, outside a residence in the...
Suspect in Lansing music producer's shooting death arrested in Saginaw Township
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Lansing music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell, also known as Kaz.
WNEM
Church artifact stolen, elder pleads for its return
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Second Presbyterian Church in Saginaw Township said the bell and bell house that sat near their entrance was stolen. According to the church, the bell was taken sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. “Well it’s kind of devastating. It was such a wonderful project,”...
Clinton County officer on leave after fatally shooting person at mobile home park
CLINTON COUNTY, MI -- Footage depicting the fatal shooting of a person by a Bath Township police officer might soon be released to the public, officials said. The Bath Township Police Department officer who shot and killed the person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is underway, officials said.
WNEM
Police: Man arrested after police chase, punching officer
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – A 63-year-old Midland man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a short chase and later assaulting a police officer. A Midland police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop about 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after observing a vehicle that didn’t have a license plate. The vehicle was driven by Herbert Benedetti, Midland Police Officer Brennon Warren said.
abc12.com
Hearing for Saginaw officers, trooper in neglect of duty case delayed
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The criminal case against two Saginaw police officers and a Michigan State Police trooper accused of neglect of duty will most likely not proceed next week. A judge overseeing the case recused himself from a hearing in which the three law enforcement officials will ask to...
Michigan man accused of killing mother with hammer found incompetent for trial, but space at state hospital lacking
FLINT, MI – A Davison Township man accused of killing his mother with a hammer in July 2022 remains lodged in the Genesee County Jail despite being found incompetent to stand trial. Mark Ross, the attorney for 52-year-old Marc Leon-Charles Todd, told MLive-The Flint Journal on Thursday, Jan. 5,...
WNEM
Genesee Co. K9 officer dies of old age
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the end of watch for K9 Officer Bullet on Thursday. Bullet came to the sheriff’s department in 2010 as a bomb squad K9, according to Capt. David Kennamer. Bullet was in active service for eight years and...
WNEM
Police investigating body recovered from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders investigated a body recovered in the Saginaw River Friday afternoon, police said. TV5 heard a report of police presence behind the Temple Theatre in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. Our crew said there was a body being pulled from the river by law enforcement and first responders.
Police ID victim in Flint’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – Authorities have identified the person shot and killed in Flint’s first reported homicide of 2023. Police said Marquise Cortez Hall, 31, was shot outside a residence in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died...
WNEM
Flint homicide closes city block, suspect in custody
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A homicide suspect is in custody after a shooting in Flint killed one person, detectives said. Flint police responded to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue in Flint for a report of a shooting on Monday, Jan. 2 shortly before 4 p.m. A TV5 crew at...
WNEM
Two year anniversary of the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol
The police are investigating a body that was pulled out of the Saginaw river on Friday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Priority Waste catching up on trash pick-up delays. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents in...
WNEM
Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man found dead in vacant building in Flint still unidentified 4 years later
FLINT, Mich. – The remains of a man discovered in Flint four years ago still haven’t been identified. The body of a white man between the ages of 30 to 55 was found in an abandoned building on Jan. 5, 2019. Officials believe he died sometime in 2018.
