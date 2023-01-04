Several former U.S. Soccer stars are not happy about the “sad telenovela drama” that is playing out between Claudio and Danielle Reyna and Gregg Berhalter, pointing the finger at the Reynas. Danielle, a former USWNT player and wife of ex-USMNT star Claudio, revealed Wednesday she was the one who contacted U.S. Soccer about an incident involving Berhalter, the USMNT coach, and his now-wife Rosalind in college in which Berhalter kicked her legs. Danielle said she contacted U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart on Dec. 11 after critical comments made by Berhalter about an anonymous player later confirmed to be current USMNT...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO