Former USMNT stars rip Claudio, Danielle Reyna over Gregg Berhalter scandal: ‘Crossed the line’
Several former U.S. Soccer stars are not happy about the “sad telenovela drama” that is playing out between Claudio and Danielle Reyna and Gregg Berhalter, pointing the finger at the Reynas. Danielle, a former USWNT player and wife of ex-USMNT star Claudio, revealed Wednesday she was the one who contacted U.S. Soccer about an incident involving Berhalter, the USMNT coach, and his now-wife Rosalind in college in which Berhalter kicked her legs. Danielle said she contacted U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart on Dec. 11 after critical comments made by Berhalter about an anonymous player later confirmed to be current USMNT...
Soccer-Morgan adds experience to young U.S. women's squad for NZ tour
NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Veteran forward Alex Morgan heads a largely inexperienced roster as the U.S. women's national soccer team kick off 2023 with two friendlies on the road against World Cup co-hosts New Zealand.
Taylor Twellman Announces Departure From ESPN
The former MLS and USMNT player has been at the network for nearly 13 years.
BBC
Row between head coach Gregg Berhalter and Reyna family 'a sad and pathetic day for US soccer'
The "soap opera" dispute between United States head coach Gregg Berhalter and the Reyna family is "a sad and pathetic day for US soccer," says ex-American international Heather O'Reilly. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna, 20, did not start a match for Berhalter and the US at the World Cup in...
Former Sunderland midfielder part of US Soccer scandal and alleged blackmail attempt
It's all getting a bit crazy within US Soccer right now, and a former Sunderland man is at the heart of it.
NME
‘FIFA 23’ downgrades Cristiano Ronaldo following Saudi Arabia move
Cristiano Ronaldo has had his stats downgraded in FIFA 23 following a disastrous few months on the pitch. As well as an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that saw him leave Manchester United “under mutual agreement” in November, Ronaldo had a shocker at the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. His team Portugal was defeated in the Quarterfinals of the competition by Morocco.
Military.com
Former Contractor Pleads Guilty in Afghan Bid and Visa Scheme
An American ex-contractor pleaded guilty to bribery and visa conspiracies while working on behalf of U.S. interests in Afghanistan during the war, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Orlando Clark, along with his co-conspirator, Todd Coleman, personally pocketed $400,000 in bribes from an Afghan company in exchange for funneling millions...
Big week for US-Mexico ties going into North American summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been a big week for U.S.-Mexico relations, and that was even before President Joe Biden becomes the first U.S. leader to visit Mexico in nearly a decade. In the lead-up to that trip, Biden announced a major border policy shift, with Mexico’s blessing, that...
