New York Post

Former USMNT stars rip Claudio, Danielle Reyna over Gregg Berhalter scandal: ‘Crossed the line’

Several former U.S. Soccer stars are not happy about the “sad telenovela drama” that is playing out between Claudio and Danielle Reyna and Gregg Berhalter, pointing the finger at the Reynas. Danielle, a former USWNT player and wife of ex-USMNT star Claudio, revealed Wednesday she was the one who contacted U.S. Soccer about an incident involving Berhalter, the USMNT coach, and his now-wife Rosalind in college in which Berhalter kicked her legs. Danielle said she contacted U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart on Dec. 11 after critical comments made by Berhalter about an anonymous player later confirmed to be current USMNT...
NME

‘FIFA 23’ downgrades Cristiano Ronaldo following Saudi Arabia move

Cristiano Ronaldo has had his stats downgraded in FIFA 23 following a disastrous few months on the pitch. As well as an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that saw him leave Manchester United “under mutual agreement” in November, Ronaldo had a shocker at the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. His team Portugal was defeated in the Quarterfinals of the competition by Morocco.
Military.com

Former Contractor Pleads Guilty in Afghan Bid and Visa Scheme

An American ex-contractor pleaded guilty to bribery and visa conspiracies while working on behalf of U.S. interests in Afghanistan during the war, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Orlando Clark, along with his co-conspirator, Todd Coleman, personally pocketed $400,000 in bribes from an Afghan company in exchange for funneling millions...
