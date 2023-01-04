Read full article on original website
Related
Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett
In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former five-star Alabama running back makes big transfer move
Former five-star Alabama running back Trey Sanders made a big move Thursday as he transferred to TCU. The Horned Frogs, who’ve already accumulated so much success of late, landed some more good news with Sanders‘ transfer. Sanders announced the move on his Instagram account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Read more... The post Former five-star Alabama running back makes big transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'High-Ranking' Longhorns Officials 'Uncomfortable' With Bringing Back Chris Beard
According to reports, the road for Chris Beard to return as Texas Longhorns head coach is becoming murkier
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh could face multigame suspension following NCAA investigation, per report
Jim Harbaugh has had a busy week since the Fiesta Bowl with reports and rumors linking the Michigan head coach to a potential return to the NFL. The Wolverines are also dealing with an NCAA investigation according to reports on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach reported on that...
“Peach Bowl Girl” Weighs In On Viral Moment She Was Caught On Camera: “I Was Distraught… I Was Just Praying”
Stealin’ hearts at the Peach Bowl. If you were watching the Peach Bowl between Ohio State and Georgia last Saturday, then there’s a good chance you saw the cameras zone in on one Ohio State fan in specific…. She captured the hearts of tons of dudes across social...
After Firing Chris Beard, Who Might Texas Target as Coach?
Musselman, Sampson and Calipari are among the names who could get a look.
Breaking: Notre Dame Lands Top Transfer Quarterback
News that had been expected across the college football world for more than a week became official Thursday: Notre Dame has its new quarterback. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman announced on his Twitter account that he will play for the Fighting Irish next season. Hartman, who excelled at ...
Former Oklahoma QB Named Tennessee Offensive Coordinator
A former Sooners signal-caller will be the new offensive coordinator under fellow former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.
thecomeback.com
Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
5-star Buford athlete KJ Bolden names top schools
Georgia football offered a scholarship to Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) star KJ Bolden back in 2021. Bolden, a member of the class of 2024, is now ranked as a five-star recruit. Bolden is the No. 4 recruit in the junior class. He is ranked as the No. 2 recruit...
BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On NFL Rumors
Amid rumors of his return to the NFL, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh issued a statement to address his future in Ann Arbor.
Another Alabama Player Transfers to TCU
Running back Trey Sanders becomes the third Crimson Tide player to join the Horned Frogs out of the portal.
5-star Texas RB signee Cedric Baxter signs NIL representation deal
Five-star Texas Longhorns running back signee Cedric Baxter Jr. has inked an NIL representation agreement with Athlete Advantage. Baxter is the No. 23 recruit in the country and the top running back prospect according to the On3 Consensus. He signed with the Longhorns in December after being heavily pursued by Florida, Florida State, Miami, Texas A&M and a host of other teams.
Golf Digest
Trae Young puts sleeping security guard on blast, delivers his coldest shot of the season
Trae Young has developed an impressive reputation for delivering daggers in his young NBA career. But his latest one came before a game. Ahead of Wednesday night's contest in Sacramento, the Hawks guard noticed a sleeping security guard on his way into the arena. And he whipped out his phone to put the guy on blast:
Ex-TCU Coach Gary Patterson Opines on Horned Frogs’ CFP Run
The longtime Texas Christian football coach worked for Steve Sarkisian at rival Texas this season.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer
Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff expert picks: Who will win Championship Game?
Georgia and TCU meet on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in a battle for college football's national championship. There are many questions to ponder heading into the game:. How did these two programs get to this point?. Which players will NFL scouts be watching?. And what are some...
Five-star Jordan Burch makes college football transfer portal decision
South Carolina edge rusher Jordan Burch has elected to enter the college football transfer portal and take his chance on another school, according to reports. Burch is considered a premier player at his position, emerging as a five-star prospect coming out of high school before pledging to the ...
247Sports
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
FOX Sports
Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
Comments / 0