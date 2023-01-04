Angels Rumors: Experts Link Halos to Top Starting Pitcher on the Market

The former All-Star would be the best remaining candidate to fill the sixth starter spot.

The Angels are still in the market for a sixth and final starting pitcher in their rotation . The remaining free agent class isn't exactly strong, but there are some good options who could contribute in that role next season — and they would definitely be upgrades over the potential options right now .

One of those options is RHP Michael Wacha, who's coming off a 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox where he went 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 23 starts. Wacha would be a great fit for a few reasons, and Angels broadcaster and MLB Network analyst Matt Vasgersian laid some of them out.

"How about the Angels?" Vasgersian said in terms of fits for Wacha. "A right-handed starter is in order here. They’re a very left-handed dominant rotation. We’ve talked about this all offseason long, that there’s got to be another right-handed add here. You can’t have too much depth. I thought that Michael Lorenzen was going to stick around, he ended up leaving. So I think there’s an opportunity there for Michael Wacha in Anaheim."

Reporter Keith Costas agreed with Vasgersian about Wacha's fit in Anaheim.

"I like what you’re thinking with the Angels here," Costas said. "You look at some of the teams he’s been connected to, it’s kind of more like a pillow deal situation, maybe he goes to a non-contending team and then he’s a piece that can be moved at the deadline. But if we’re talking about teams that maybe have somewhat higher aspirations, I like what you’re saying with the Angels."

Wacha would play a big role with the Angels as their fourth or fifth starter . He would bring a solid right-hand into the lefty-heavy rotation , and give the Angels someone they can truly rely on every sixth day.

The 2015 All-Star had a very solid 2022 season, and should be someone the Angels give a strong look at this offseason. With him in the mix, they would pretty much be set for Opening Day.