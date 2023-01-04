Read full article on original website
Haunted traveling circus shows Austin there's nothing to fear
There’s a mysterious circus tent at Barton Creek Square, and screams are drifting across the pavement. A chainsaw roars inside. The black-and-white-striped peaks are topped with red lights and a sign that reads, “Paranormal Cirque.”This latest effort by Cirque Italia leans into the haunted vibes, suggesting freak show — especially thanks to the rated-R warnings plastered all over the website — but delivering dramatic set design and theatrical camp. It’ll be in Austin until January 16 before moving to four other Texas cities.A chipper description by the show’s general manager, Benjamin Holland, encapsulates the tone of the show: “I'm also...
Classics, newcomers, and pop-ups: Our editors share their favorite Austin meals of 2022
We at CultureMap love sending readers to events before they happen, but sometimes we miss out on telling y’all how we really feel once we’ve seen them, too. We spent 2022 enjoying meals all over Austin — from public openings, to private events, to our everyday favorites that aren’t necessarily making news — and we’ll remember some of them for years to come.The Austin food scene offers lots of variety not just in cuisine, but in service style, price, formality, and wisdom imparted. Some meals say something; others are just designed to be enjoyed. That our top 10 meals run...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Greet the new year with a renewed interest in the performing arts, fine arts, and live entertainment. Enjoy the debut of an adults-only Paranormal Cirque show or visit a local museum or gallery to catch can’t-miss exhibitions. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For more event listings, go to our calendar. Thursday, January 5Cap City Comedy presents Vanessa GonzalezVanessa Gonzalez has been featured on TruTV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks and HBO’s Entre Nos, has a half-hour Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents special, and made her late night debut on NBC’s A Little Late with Lilly...
New exhibit at Austin history museum celebrates 100 years of Texas State Parks
Texans love to get outdoors, and we're lucky to have 89 state parks, historic sites, and natural areas to explore across our great state. Totaling more than 640,000 acres, these public lands are reaching a major milestone in 2023 and one traveling exhibit is commemorating the event throughout the year.Kicking off at the Bullock Texas State History Museum, "The Art of Texas State Parks" will honor the Centennial Celebration of Texas State Parks with a stunning visual survey of more than 30 parks. Featuring works by some of the state's most celebrated artists, the exhibit will start at the Bullock...
South Congress: Artists and entrepreneurs converge near Lady Bird Lake
There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- South Congress — or SoCo, as the locals call it — is "the home and gathering place of artists, entrepreneurs, long-time Austinites, and a diverse mix of newcomers," says real estate agent Carl Shurr. And Shurr should know. He's lived in Travis Heights, right next to...
Iconic Austin-area LGBTQ nightclub closes abruptly on New Year's Day
One of the first gay bars in San Marcos, Stonewall Warehouse, closed on New Year's Day. But employees said they did not get a heads up. It's a small bar in a small town with a huge impact."It almost feels like our childhood home is like being taken away," May Magdalene said.Drag queens May Magdalene, Veronica Valentine, and Mars all got their start at Stonewall Warehouse on The Square. "I moved to San Marcos, Texas State, and that was my first exploration and seeing this whole world of, you know, who I actually am and people that were like me...
Thriving Austin neighbor declared America's 4th biggest boomtown for 2022
This year, New Braunfels is one of the most booming cities in America. The Austin neighbor ranks No. 4 among the top 100 U.S. cities for economic and population growth in a new study from personal finance website SmartAsset. To rank the top “boomtowns” in America, SmartAsset analyzed data for 500 of the largest U.S. cities. The site evaluated topics such as five-year population change, average yearly growth in economic output (GDP), five-year growth in number of businesses, five-year change in number of housing units, one-year change in unemployment rate and five-year change in household income. New Braunfels was not...
Jackie Venson kicks off residency at Antone's, plus more Austin music picks for the start of January
New year, new you, new shows. Here are some local gigs you should try to get out for in the first part of January, from the return of the annual Free Week to month-long residencies you should definitely have on your radar.FREE WEEK – January 2-7Red River Cultural District’s annual FREE WEEK is currently underway. If you’re looking to participate, here are six shows that should be on your radar. For more information on participating venues, check out our previous coverage, or visit redriverculturaldistrict.org.Thursday, January 5: The wild and heavy Tear Dungan will play the Mohawk with Big Bill, Megafauna,...
Austin donut shop reportedly recovers stolen food truck amid holiday rollercoaster
Lots of Austinites had things stolen over the holidays, so they’re certainly not alone. At Gourdough’s Donuts, the thieves were after more than just the dough; over Christmas, the entire Airstream trailer was removed from its paved home. The company took to social media to ask Austinites to keep their eyes peeled for the glistening donut factory, and it actually worked.Some commenters on the post reported seeing the trailer off of Highway 21 and thinking the location was odd. (Now that the trailer is recovered, donuts in a field sounds like a great way to celebrate.) The post offered a...
Austin Film Society focuses lens on diverse "emerging professionals" for 2023 career program
Good luck on LinkedIn as an aspiring filmmaker. Some industries just don’t use the same career standards job seekers recommend until their last breaths, and some are stuck in a cycle of notable people who all look basically the same. Although film can be difficult to break into, the Austin Film Society (AFS) has created a springboard for underrepresented aspiring creatives, accepting applications for 2023 through January 20.The Creative Careers Program covers creative media in film and television, especially aiming to hear from LGBTQ+ and disabled “emerging professionals”, as well as women and people of color. In return for these...
9 enticing art exhibits to whet the appetite in Austin this January
As a new year rolls in and annual resolutions reset, the Austin arts beckon with exhibits to motivate, inspire, and ignite a new year of creativity. Peek behind the scenes with the Ransom Center’s moviemaking exhibit, or see the works of glass and oil on canvas from Austin artist Rejina Thomas at t he Neill-Cochran House. There’s also Print Austin’s annual “5x5” exhibition at Link & Pin, and a a multi-disciplinary exploration of what’s behind the “Façade” at the Visual Arts Center. It’s a smorgasbord of arts to energize the start of your year!Mexic-Arte“El Nacimiento” — Now through February 5If...
Austin renters see a tight squeeze with limited availability, says new report
Many looking to rent an apartment in Austin might be having a hard time — and for those wondering why, Rent Cafe offers an answer in its end-of-the-year report on Texas' most-competitive rental markets. In Austin, renters are mainly staying put, renewing their leases into 2023. According to Rent Cafe, nearly 60 percent of renters and apartment dwellers opted to stay where they were. That's creating a tight squeeze for would-be renters; for every available apartment, there are, on average, 12 renters vying to live there. Rent Cafe also indicates that apartments in Austin fill up within 30 days and...
Austin booms as the nation's fastest-growing office market in new report, plus more top stories
Austin industry veterans turn to regional Mexican cuisine at new South Lamar taqueria
In 2023, we’re not accepting anything but handmade tacos, from the tortilla up. One anticipated opening blazing into the new year is Masa y Más, a taqueria in the Zilker neighborhood that combines personal experience with the business acumen of industry pros. Service starts on January 6.Those pros, Larry Perdido and Chuck Smith, founded two Austin staples — Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill and Hopdoddy Burger Bar — and watched them grow over 20 and 13 years, respectively. Both focus on Southern American traditions, but Masa y Más pushes it south still to Central Mexico. Chef and operating partner Roberto...
Austin's landmark estate checks in on list of world's best hotels, plus more top stories
5 delectable Austin food and drink events to kick off the new year
Editor’s note: In this special edition of our weekly food news roundup, we're focusing on some delicious events you can attend the first week of 2023 — and can keep coming back to throughout the year. Consider these your first resolutions, smashed as soon as you hit that RSVP.Trivia Night at Butterfly Bar — January 3The last thing most of us want when cutting back alcohol is to hang back from social events. Attached to The Vortex, which hosts some of the best fringe shows in Austin, Butterfly Bar serves creative cocktails with and without alcohol. (Plus, the Patrizi’s truck...
Where to recycle your Christmas tree in and around Austin
With Christmas Day behind us, Central Texas residents can give their Christmas trees new life by recycling them.There are five free drop-off locations open now: the East and West Service Centers in Austin, Northeast Metro Park in Pflugerville, the Del Valle Adult Softball Complex, and the 1431 Collection Station in Leander. These recycling locations are open through January 10.If you're an Austin Resource Recovery curbside customer, you can set your tree out by 5:30 am on your compost collection day.Austinites can also drop off their trees for recycling at Zilker Park, even if they are not Austin Resource Recovery customers....
Staple South Congress bookstore closes one chapter to open another in Old Austin
If you've walked down South Congress in the past few years, you may have noticed the decreasing number of local establishments still keeping Austin "weird" in that particular pocket of town. After Lucy in Disguise announced its closure earlier this year, South Congress Books came to mind as one of the fearless few still working to retain a modicum of Austin soul in that increasingly soulless strip.As such, the store's December 28 announcement that it will be closing its current location in January feels a bit like the final domino in a long line of bad news for what was...
Austin's 10 hottest stories of 2022 buzz with celebrities and dramatic changes
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined Austin this year. We've covered food, real estate, and travel, and now it's time to set our sights on Austin at large. This year, we saw big economic gains in Austin, both in where people live, and where people spend their free time. Some Austinites are riding the wave, and some are hoping for better balance in 2023 as the pendulum keeps swinging. Here are the 10 most-read Austin stories of 2022.1. This surprising place should be ‘the next Austin,’ says Bloomberg columnist. Bloomberg...
Austin's 10 hottest restaurant stories of 2022 sizzle with exciting expansions and national acclaim
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined Austin this year, now turning our attention to Austin’s unstoppable food scene. This year, we saw major acquisitions, intrepid expansions, and recognition from trusted publications (including CultureMap’s own Tastemakers!). Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Austin-based Hopdoddy beefs up with acquisition of popular Texas burger brand. In early 2022, Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar acquired Bryan-based Grub Burger Bar to form a new company that unites two of Texas’ most prominent better-burger joints. Now known as HiBar Hospitality Group, the...
