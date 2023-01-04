Report: Cubs and Hosmer Agree to Deal

The Chicago Cubs and free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer have agreed to a deal.

Hosmer's signing helps fill the need of adding a veteran first baseman and left-handed bat, something the Cubs desperately needed heading into the 2023 MLB season.

One of the biggest benefits of adding Hosmer is that Chicago will not be on the hook for the remaining three-years and $39 million left on his contract with the San Diego Padres. Instead, the Padres will pay it due to an agreement that was made when Hosmer was traded to the Boston Red Sox.

The Cubs only needed to pay Hosmer a league minimum salary of $720,000 for 2023 to obtain his services.

Hosmer is a bit of a flier as he has seen a decline in his overall play, most notably his offensive production, since his days with the Kansas City Royals. Last season the left hander slashed .268/.334/.382 with eight home runs.

Still, he has the opportunity to try and regain some semblance of a productive form with Chicago while also offering a veteran presence in a very young clubhouse.

We have been talking about it for a while, but this is one fit that just makes sense.

