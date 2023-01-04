this an abomination, the devil in the flesh, be careful of the false prophet, Parents Must protect their children & stay on guard..
week, our daily devotions will focus on Romans 1:18-32 where the theme of God’s wrath is spoken of in relation to the idolatry of sexual sin, including the clearest prohibition against homosexuality and only mention of lesbianism in the entire Bible.1 Cor. 6:18 Flee sexual immorality. Every other sin that a person commits is outside the body, but the sexually immoral person sins against his own body.HomosexualityLev. 18:22 You shall not sleep with a male as one sleeps with a female; it is an abomination.Lev. 20:13 If there is a man who sleeps with a male as those who sleep with a woman, both of them have committed a detestable act; they must be put to death. They have brought their own deaths upon themselves.must not believe in God's word.. Stay out of that church.. Lord Forgive them let them know they can turn back... God Bless
The headlines on this page is abnormal... God calls this action an abomination to mankind... Thessalonians 5:2 (ESV)2 For you yourselves are fully aware that the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night. Be ready for His coming.
