wiltonbulletin.com

The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why

The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
darientimes.com

These CT restaurants offer flights of lattes, mimosas and lobster rolls

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Think beyond beer and wine flights this year. These Connecticut restaurants have gotten creative with their samplings, offering tasting portions of iced coffee, pastas, flavored popcorn, Cajun soups and even lobster rolls. Lobster rolls. LobsterCraft, Fairfield and Greenwich. Curious...
NBC Connecticut

Breeze Airways Running Sale on Fares Between CT and 9 Locations

Looking to get away? Breeze Airways is having a sale on air fare between Bradley Airport and nine locations. Breeze’s “January Bucket List” starts Jan. 5 and and the fares are available for travel from Jan. 11 through Feb. 14. Breeze Fares from Bradley. Charleston, SC, starting...
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
WSBS

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Sports Radio 940

Do Native CT Residents Despise the New York Invasion? It Appears Some Do

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Americans have been on the move in larger numbers. The reasons people flee their home states vary but many of them are quality of life issues related to, or impacted by the pandemic. This migration has many consequences, particularly for the native residents. A recent study by United Van Lanes shows that New York ranked third in the nation for outbound migration and one of the places New Yorkers are fleeing to, is Connecticut.
FOX 61

$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 6 - 8

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is highlighted by Three Kings Day — which celebrates the Three Wise Men who are said to have visited Jesus Christ — and the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo. Here are 25+ things to do...
Eyewitness News

Debate over selling wine in CT grocery stores heats up

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a debate for decades, but it hasn’t been this intense until now. Grocery stores are pushing hard to be able to sell wine. Package store owners don’t want it to happen. It’s allowed in 42 states, but not in Connecticut.
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- January 5, 2023

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he was finding some success fishing for the recently stocked Atlantic Salmon prior to the rains. He has managed most of his fish on inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. Now that the rain has come through and the temperatures started to drop a bit, the bite may change, but the fish will certainly still be around. Ice fishermen had a quick tease on some of the smaller lakes and ponds across the state, but the ice will be taking another hiatus, so look to the open Connecticut River coves to find some open water pike or panfish action. The holdover striped bass fishing has been quieter than usual in the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tributaries, but the Housatonic is supposedly still fishing well, and will only improve as the water continues to clean up.
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Proposal to sell wine at CT supermarkets

Community and colleagues mourn death of state lawmaker killed in Cromwell crash. Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, 39, who served Middletown, has died, according to those who knew him. New proposal could allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m. Updated: 7 hours ago. This wouldn’t be for every...
connecticutexplorer.com

4 Awesome Filipino Restaurants in CT

Are you looking for some Filipino restaurants in CT, but you’re finding them a bit hard to find? If so, you’ve come to the right place. For sure, authentic Filipino restaurants are few and far between in Connecticut, but there is a handful of them – and they’re all really good.
