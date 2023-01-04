Read full article on original website
wiltonbulletin.com
The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why
The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
Quick-hitting round of snow to blanket New England on Friday
A fast-moving disturbance sliding just off the New England coast will produce a quick burst of snow across the region Friday.
darientimes.com
These CT restaurants offer flights of lattes, mimosas and lobster rolls
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Think beyond beer and wine flights this year. These Connecticut restaurants have gotten creative with their samplings, offering tasting portions of iced coffee, pastas, flavored popcorn, Cajun soups and even lobster rolls. Lobster rolls. LobsterCraft, Fairfield and Greenwich. Curious...
NBC Connecticut
Breeze Airways Running Sale on Fares Between CT and 9 Locations
Looking to get away? Breeze Airways is having a sale on air fare between Bradley Airport and nine locations. Breeze’s “January Bucket List” starts Jan. 5 and and the fares are available for travel from Jan. 11 through Feb. 14. Breeze Fares from Bradley. Charleston, SC, starting...
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Branford dispensary changes name to ‘Rise’ ahead of recreational cannabis sale
Conn. (WTNH) — Starting next Tuesday, adults will be able to buy recreational cannabis legally in Connecticut. Bluepoint Wellness in Branford already supplies medical patients with cannabis. On Tuesday, it will change its name to Rise, and it will be open to everyone 21 and older. “We have an incredible team here that’s going to […]
Do Native CT Residents Despise the New York Invasion? It Appears Some Do
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Americans have been on the move in larger numbers. The reasons people flee their home states vary but many of them are quality of life issues related to, or impacted by the pandemic. This migration has many consequences, particularly for the native residents. A recent study by United Van Lanes shows that New York ranked third in the nation for outbound migration and one of the places New Yorkers are fleeing to, is Connecticut.
$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 6 - 8
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is highlighted by Three Kings Day — which celebrates the Three Wise Men who are said to have visited Jesus Christ — and the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo. Here are 25+ things to do...
Connecticut bars could stay open until 4 a.m. with new proposal
Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time. But a new proposal could change all of that. There is a proposal in the state legislature that would allow bars to be […]
Eyewitness News
Debate over selling wine in CT grocery stores heats up
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a debate for decades, but it hasn’t been this intense until now. Grocery stores are pushing hard to be able to sell wine. Package store owners don’t want it to happen. It’s allowed in 42 states, but not in Connecticut.
225 CT bridges are in poor condition, but repairs are costly
New federal funding will speed up repairs on CT's longest bridge, but the project is only a small part of the state's infrastructure needs.
CT Drivers are Named the Safest in Nation Prompting Hilarious Mockery
The words "Connecticut drivers" prompt a lot of reaction but it's rare that any of it is positive. Until now, now that Governor Ned Lamont shared the most amazing Facebook post. The Governor's office claims a new study ranked CT #1 for safe driving in the U.S. He posted the following:
CDC: Six Connecticut counties in High Covid transmission category
The CDC has listed six of Connecticut’s eight counties in the High/Orange category for Covid-19 transmission. They are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall For 2023
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- January 5, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he was finding some success fishing for the recently stocked Atlantic Salmon prior to the rains. He has managed most of his fish on inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. Now that the rain has come through and the temperatures started to drop a bit, the bite may change, but the fish will certainly still be around. Ice fishermen had a quick tease on some of the smaller lakes and ponds across the state, but the ice will be taking another hiatus, so look to the open Connecticut River coves to find some open water pike or panfish action. The holdover striped bass fishing has been quieter than usual in the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tributaries, but the Housatonic is supposedly still fishing well, and will only improve as the water continues to clean up.
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Massachusetts
A renowned discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Massachusetts. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the fast-growing discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Massachusetts location in Westfield, according to the company's website.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Proposal to sell wine at CT supermarkets
Community and colleagues mourn death of state lawmaker killed in Cromwell crash. Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, 39, who served Middletown, has died, according to those who knew him. New proposal could allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m. Updated: 7 hours ago. This wouldn’t be for every...
connecticutexplorer.com
4 Awesome Filipino Restaurants in CT
Are you looking for some Filipino restaurants in CT, but you’re finding them a bit hard to find? If so, you’ve come to the right place. For sure, authentic Filipino restaurants are few and far between in Connecticut, but there is a handful of them – and they’re all really good.
