Teaneck Police Heroes Rescue Wheelchair-Bound Tenant, 88, From Apartment Building Fire

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Sgt. Stephen Morena and Officer Aundra Ellington quickly gathered the woman after the blaze broke out in the brick building at 34 State Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. Photo Credit: MAIN: Boyd A. Loving file photo / INSET: Teaneck FD

UPDATE: Two Teaneck police officers rescued an 88-year-old wheelchair-bound tenant from what began as an appliance fire in her fifth-floor apartment, carrying her down several flights to safety, authorities said.

Sgt. Stephen Morena and Officer Aundra Ellington quickly gathered the woman – who, it turns out, had an oxygen tank that could have exploded – after the blaze broke out in the brick building at 34 State Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2.

Morena and Ellington carried the woman to the second floor and handed her over to members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Acting Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

They took her to Holy Name Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation, the chief said.

Teaneck Fire Chief Joseph Berchtold said township firefighters responded with three engines and a ladder. They contained the fire to the apartment, had it under control in well under an hour and determined that the cause was electrical, he said.

Mutual aid at the scene or in coverage was provided by, among others, firefighters from Englewood and Hackensack and Bergenfield, Bogota and Ridgefield Park, Berchtold said.

Daily Voice

