Here Are the 14 Office Buildings Recommended to the Portland Mayor’s Office for Potential Conversion to Apartments
The city of Portland and state lawmakers want to help developers convert office buildings to apartments, as the city’s core struggles to rebound after the pandemic gutted its workforce. The mayor’s office is looking at a number of different incentives to spur conversion, like waiving system development charges and...
New West Linn mayor is youngest in city’s history
WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) - He’s the new mayor of West Linn and the youngest in the city’s history. Rory Bialostosky, 23, was sworn in Tuesday after the former mayor, Jules Walters, resigned to serve at the state capital. But he’s no stranger to politics. He served as president of the West Linn City Council since being elected into office in 2020 at the age of 20. Since then, he’s established solid relationships with those inside and outside of city hall.
Portland mayor changes who will oversee housing and homelessness in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city council started the new year on a lighter note Wednesday morning. Newest commissioner Rene Gonzalez was welcomed by a round of applause as he took the seat formerly occupied by Jo Ann Hardesty. Mayor Ted Wheeler congratulated Commissioner Dan Ryan as he stepped into the role of council president.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, cagey and on crutches, hobbles into first City Council meeting of the year
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hobbled into council chambers Wednesday morning, using a pair of black forearm crutches to slowly make his way to the dais during the City Council’s first meeting of the year. Wheeler and his staff were cagey about the mayor’s condition, despite repeated questions from The...
Readers respond: Bad timing for eviction court measure
A new measure appearing on the ballot this May would provide free legal representation to renters facing eviction, mostly for not paying rent, (“Capital gains tax to provide legal defense for tenants in eviction court qualifies for May ballot,” Dec. 30). The money to pay for the lawyers will come from yet another new tax on “the wealthy.” This time, the wealthy will be anyone who sells property in Multnomah County.
Multnomah County Swears in First Female Sheriff
Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell made history Wednesday as she was sworn in as the first female Multnomah County sheriff in the agency’s 168-year history, according to the sheriff’s office. Morrisey O’Donnell was elected in May and succeeds former Sheriff Mike Reese, who could not seek reelection because of...
Four Oregon districts get $20 million to hire school mental health staff
Three Oregon school districts and an education service district have received $20 million from the U.S. Department of Education to hire more mental health staff. The Douglas Education Service District, which serves 13 school districts in Douglas County in southwest Oregon, will get more than $6.8 million, the largest of the grants. Portland Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, will receive more than $5.5 million, Corbett School District east of Portland will get nearly $5 million and Phoenix-Talent schools in southern Oregon will get more than $2.6 million. The money will be distributed over five years.
Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’
Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
New Ballot Measure Aims to Give Tenants More Power in Facing Down Eviction
A recently approved ballot measure will ask voters next May to consider a simple tagline: Eviction court is rigged. The Eviction Representation for All initiative would create a new Tenant Resource office to provide free legal representation to any renters facing eviction. Property owners serving eviction notices would be required to inform tenants about the program.
Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today
The number of defendants held in Oregon jails without legal representation has tripled within the past two months. As of Thursday, 77 defendants are languishing behind bars – their criminal cases at a standstill – because there are no public defenders available to represent them. The longest a defendant has been jailed without a lawyer in Multnomah County is five months – and counting.
Substance Abuse Is Rampant on the Streets. Require Providers to Coordinate Services.
Problem: Substance abuse is rampant on the streets. Idea: Require providers to coordinate services. Nobody wants the titles Oregon currently holds: According to federal stats, we’re No. 1 in the abuse of meth and prescription opioids. Combine that with one of the nation’s highest rates of unsheltered homelessness and you have a disaster.
Oregon dispensaries face financial issues due to lack of banking options
Financial regulators in Oregon are investigating an alternative banking business in town that advertised itself as a solution for cash-heavy cannabis companies
Downtown Offices Are Empty. Offer a Tax Abatement for Developers Who Turn Them Into Apartments.
Problem: Downtown offices are empty. Idea: Offer a 20-year tax abatement for developers who turn those buildings into apartments. Over the past two years, Portland’s downtown core has become a shell of its former self. This summer, 55% fewer downtown workers walked the streets on any given day than before the pandemic. Boarded-up storefronts line the sidewalks, and dozens of office buildings sit mostly empty.
Former ODOT employees sentenced for theft scheme that cost taxpayers millions
Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees and one of their spouses were sentenced in Clackamas County Friday on multiple charges stemming from a theft and reselling scheme, the district attorney’s office said.
Good Afternoon, News: Republicans Hate McCarthy, "Cagey" Wheeler on Crutches, and Goodbye Sweet Alex! ❤️
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! As we know,...
How tenants around Portland fight back against landlords
In early December, a mutual aid request to help a tenant who needed $4,980 by Dec. 6 to avoid eviction appeared on local coalition Don’t Evict PDX, or DEPDX’s, Instagram feed. The mutual aid request happened after two members of DEPDX noticed the person was experiencing a common...
Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Are you curious...
Let Cops Smoke Weed
Problem: The Portland police can’t find recruits. Idea: Let cops smoke weed. Portland’s police staffing shortage isn’t because the city “defunded the police”—the Police Bureau’s budget remains stable, rising to $249 million in 2022. It’s that the bureau, like police departments across the country, has struggled for years to hire officers in an improving economy. A hiring freeze amid a flurry of retirements in 2020 didn’t help.
Tolls for new I-5 bridge planned to begin on existing bridge during construction
PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers who have been dreading the arrival of tolls on the planned replacement for the Interstate Bridge may have to start paying up to cross the Columbia River even sooner than they feared. The project's latest cost estimate hinted at a detail that the Interstate Bridge...
Downtown Is a Ghost Town. Create a Six-Block Carless Square in the Heart of Portland.
Problem: Downtown is a ghost town. Idea: Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland. Urban planners have long said foot traffic is the key ingredient of a healthy, thriving downtown core. Right now, that’s exactly what Portland is missing. Some downtown blocks, like those along Broadway,...
