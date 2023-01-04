ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

New West Linn mayor is youngest in city’s history

WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) - He’s the new mayor of West Linn and the youngest in the city’s history. Rory Bialostosky, 23, was sworn in Tuesday after the former mayor, Jules Walters, resigned to serve at the state capital. But he’s no stranger to politics. He served as president of the West Linn City Council since being elected into office in 2020 at the age of 20. Since then, he’s established solid relationships with those inside and outside of city hall.
WEST LINN, OR
KGW

Portland mayor changes who will oversee housing and homelessness in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city council started the new year on a lighter note Wednesday morning. Newest commissioner Rene Gonzalez was welcomed by a round of applause as he took the seat formerly occupied by Jo Ann Hardesty. Mayor Ted Wheeler congratulated Commissioner Dan Ryan as he stepped into the role of council president.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Bad timing for eviction court measure

A new measure appearing on the ballot this May would provide free legal representation to renters facing eviction, mostly for not paying rent, (“Capital gains tax to provide legal defense for tenants in eviction court qualifies for May ballot,” Dec. 30). The money to pay for the lawyers will come from yet another new tax on “the wealthy.” This time, the wealthy will be anyone who sells property in Multnomah County.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Skanner News

Multnomah County Swears in First Female Sheriff

Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell made history Wednesday as she was sworn in as the first female Multnomah County sheriff in the agency’s 168-year history, according to the sheriff’s office. Morrisey O’Donnell was elected in May and succeeds former Sheriff Mike Reese, who could not seek reelection because of...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Four Oregon districts get $20 million to hire school mental health staff

Three Oregon school districts and an education service district have received $20 million from the U.S. Department of Education to hire more mental health staff. The Douglas Education Service District, which serves 13 school districts in Douglas County in southwest Oregon, will get more than $6.8 million, the largest of the grants. Portland Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, will receive more than $5.5 million, Corbett School District east of Portland will get nearly $5 million and Phoenix-Talent schools in southern Oregon will get more than $2.6 million. The money will be distributed over five years.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’

Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to  take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today

The number of defendants held in Oregon jails without legal representation has tripled within the past two months. As of Thursday, 77 defendants are languishing behind bars – their criminal cases at a standstill – because there are no public defenders available to represent them. The longest a defendant has been jailed without a lawyer in Multnomah County is five months – and counting.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Downtown Offices Are Empty. Offer a Tax Abatement for Developers Who Turn Them Into Apartments.

Problem: Downtown offices are empty. Idea: Offer a 20-year tax abatement for developers who turn those buildings into apartments. Over the past two years, Portland’s downtown core has become a shell of its former self. This summer, 55% fewer downtown workers walked the streets on any given day than before the pandemic. Boarded-up storefronts line the sidewalks, and dozens of office buildings sit mostly empty.
PORTLAND, OR
streetroots.org

How tenants around Portland fight back against landlords

In early December, a mutual aid request to help a tenant who needed $4,980 by Dec. 6 to avoid eviction appeared on local coalition Don’t Evict PDX, or DEPDX’s, Instagram feed. The mutual aid request happened after two members of DEPDX noticed the person was experiencing a common...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Are you curious...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Let Cops Smoke Weed

Problem: The Portland police can’t find recruits. Idea: Let cops smoke weed. Portland’s police staffing shortage isn’t because the city “defunded the police”—the Police Bureau’s budget remains stable, rising to $249 million in 2022. It’s that the bureau, like police departments across the country, has struggled for years to hire officers in an improving economy. A hiring freeze amid a flurry of retirements in 2020 didn’t help.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

 https://theskanner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy