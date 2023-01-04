ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyckoles Harbor Cuts Recruitment Down to Top Five Schools

By Christian Dart
 3 days ago

One of the nation's best high school players, Nyckoles Harbor, has narrowed his recruiting down to five schools, leaving South Carolina in the mix.

Weeks ago, Nyckoles Harbor announced that he would announce his decision on where he will continue his playing career collegiately in February. With February less than a month away, Harbor gave some good news that Gamecocks fans should be excited to hear.

Harbor, the five-star recruit, is one of the nation's most sought-after prospects due to his unrivaled athleticism, especially as an edge rusher. The nation's top edge rusher is also another one of the South Carolina recruits that are adept on both sides of the ball, Harbor's position of expertise being a tight end.

Though Harbor didn't officially announce his top five, he listed Maryland, USC, Oregon, Michigan, and South Carolina as the only schools remaining in his recruitment chase. The 35th-ranked prospect in the ESPN 300 has hinted at his future home for a long time, and many thought South Carolina was the front-runner in the sweepstakes.

His list's shortening gives insight into the possibility of that being true. It is all speculation until Harbor makes his announcement in February, but South Carolina football is one step closer to one of the best recruits in the class of 2023.

