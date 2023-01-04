Ricochet has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s elevation to the Chief Creative Officer of WWE. Now sure, technically, King Ric won the Intercontinental Championship under Vince McMahon and held the belt from March through June, but he only had five title defenses and none of which came on a “Premium Live Event.” Granted, Ricochet hasn’t been featured on a WWE “Premium Live Event” under Levesque either, save Worlds Collide for NXT, but he’s been featured on television almost weekly, has challenged GUNTHER for the IC Title on 23 occasions – mostly on house shows – and won the SmackDown World Cup, which didn’t ultimately lead to much but was cool nonetheless.

