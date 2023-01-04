Read full article on original website
Related
‘A reverse Cody Rhodes situation’: Matt Hardy wants this free agent in AEW
Though it’s officially been announced that Mercedes Moné isn’t going to be Saraya’s mystery partner on Dynamite, fans of AEW, NJPW, and beyond are still holding out hope that “The Boss” will be in Los Angeles on January 11th either in the ring with Hikaru Shida or someone else or as a guest sitting ringside […] The post ‘A reverse Cody Rhodes situation’: Matt Hardy wants this free agent in AEW appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Hangman’ Adam Page has a message for Jon Moxley ahead of AEW Dynamite
Folks, it’s official: “Hangman” Adam Page versus Jon Moxley is happening. The doctors have signed off on the deal, both performers have agreed to the bout, and when the lights go up in the “Fabulous” Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday, January 11, Page and Mox will go toe-to-toe in the ring, or maybe […] The post ‘Hangman’ Adam Page has a message for Jon Moxley ahead of AEW Dynamite appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE’s Ricochet has a monster in his pocket for the Royal Rumble
Ricochet has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s elevation to the Chief Creative Officer of WWE. Now sure, technically, King Ric won the Intercontinental Championship under Vince McMahon and held the belt from March through June, but he only had five title defenses and none of which came on a “Premium Live Event.” Granted, Ricochet hasn’t been featured on a WWE “Premium Live Event” under Levesque either, save Worlds Collide for NXT, but he’s been featured on television almost weekly, has challenged GUNTHER for the IC Title on 23 occasions – mostly on house shows – and won the SmackDown World Cup, which didn’t ultimately lead to much but was cool nonetheless.
Jake Paul announces bombshell MMA deal
Jake Paul has gone from YouTube star, to professional boxer, to now mixed martial artist after signing a multi-year contract with the Professional Fighters League, he announced on Thursday. The controversial celebrity is set to compete in MMA for the first time in 2023 after signing the contract. “I’ve officially signed as an MMA fighter, […] The post Jake Paul announces bombshell MMA deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Khabib Nurmagomedov retires as MMA coach, status for Islam Makhachev title fight up in the air
Khabib Nurmagomedov retired early as a fighter, seemingly with a number of significant fights left in him. Now, it appears he’s doing the same as a coach. Nurmagomedov shared an Instagram post in Russian that indicated he’s leaving the sport. Javier Mendez, the coach at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California, confirmed to Yahoo Sports Nurmagomedov's plans to retire. Mendez coached Nurmagomedov to the UFC lightweight title and then led Islam Makhachev to the belt coaching alongside Nurmagomedov.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0