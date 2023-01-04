ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles have not looked scary during the past two weeks. That should change in Week 18 as they welcome back Jalen Hurts and finish the regular season with a win over the New York Giants. Remember that the Giants are already in the postseason, and there’s no objectively strong motivation for them to go all-out in this game. We expect them to play their main guys sparingly. As for the Eagles, they need to win this game to secure home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Needless to say, the stakes are pretty high for Philly. That said, let’s look at our Eagles Week 18 predictions as they take on the Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Eagles Game

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't the only team making a change under center in tomorrow's game against the New York Giants. Big Blue are switching things up too. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, quarterback Davis Webb will start for the Giants against the Eagles tomorrow. It will be the first start of Webb's NFL career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat

Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

Giants injury report: Here’s who (officially) won’t play in Week 18 at Eagles, as Brian Daboll likely rests key starters for playoffs (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official final injury report for Week 18:. Out: OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck) Doubtful: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) Questionable: C Jon Feliciano (back) And here is a look at Friday’s practice participation:. Did not practice: Ojulari, Williams. Limited participation:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig

Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Likely Decision

The New York Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 6 seed before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, they're not likely to put their best foot forward. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said the Giants look likely to rest "several starters" based on Thursday's practice. While the game doesn't impact New York's playoff positioning, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski donates hilariously predictable amount to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe

Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe has exceeded $8 million dollars, and Rob Gronkowski has helped by donating the perfect amount to the campaign in a completely on-brand move by the former NFL star. The ever-growing contribution to the toy drive of the Buffalo Bills’ safety has now surpassed $8.1 million and counting, and Gronkowski gave a hilarious […] The post Rob Gronkowski donates hilariously predictable amount to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

Bengals furious with NFL’s coin flip decision in Ravens scenario

The Cincinnati Bengals are not happy. The Bengals were declared the winner of the AFC North division after their game against the Buffalo Bills was canceled following the life-threatening injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. However, Cincinnati could become the first team in history to open up the NFL Playoffs on the road after winning […] The post Bengals furious with NFL’s coin flip decision in Ravens scenario appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job

Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is known for both being the television voice of the Bronx Bombers and for hosting a radio show, but it sounds like he is ready to give up one of those gigs. Kay has been hosting “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio since 2002. The show is... The post Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Damar Hamlin talking again, addresses Bills teammates on FaceTime

After some scary moments on and off the field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is well on his way to recovering. The safety underwent cardiac arrest on the field after making a routine tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field, and was immediately placed in the ICU. Now, a […] The post Damar Hamlin talking again, addresses Bills teammates on FaceTime appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Official playoff scenarios for Bills, Bengals, Chiefs after owner vote

The NFL and its owners passed a resolution on Friday specifying AFC playoff scenarios after Monday’s marquee matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended as a result of Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. The full resolution that just passed https://t.co/HK3W3qCyQ2 pic.twitter.com/IMD5w3IxKW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023 The […] The post Official playoff scenarios for Bills, Bengals, Chiefs after owner vote appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation

The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Broncos make major Sean Payton move

The Denver Broncos have made a major move in their quest towards finding a new head coach, as they have requested and received permission to interview Sean Payton, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Broncos cannot conduct any in-person interviews with Payton until January 17. Meanwhile, the Saints and Broncos have yet to agree to […] The post Rumor: Broncos make major Sean Payton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
