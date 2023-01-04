ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.9 The Breeze

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Bear costumes, dance at popular Romanian festival

COMANESTI, Romania (AP) — Centuries ago, people in what is now northeastern Romania would don bear fur and dance to fend off evil spirits. Nowadays, the custom lives on as a popular festival that has been drawing crowds of tourists. The so-called ‘dancing bears festival’ takes place every December,...
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy