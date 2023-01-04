Read full article on original website
Related
AP PHOTOS: Bear costumes, dance at popular Romanian festival
COMANESTI, Romania (AP) — Centuries ago, people in what is now northeastern Romania would don bear fur and dance to fend off evil spirits. Nowadays, the custom lives on as a popular festival that has been drawing crowds of tourists. The so-called ‘dancing bears festival’ takes place every December,...
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0