Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer
The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
2 best trades Mavs must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline is just about a month away, and the Dallas Mavericks need to be one of the more active teams before the trade window closes. The Mavs trade deadline strategy has to be a combination of buying and selling. They need to get guys who aren’t working out (like Christian Wood) and bring players in who can fit with Luka Doncic. That means shooters who can also create a little on their own. That’s why the two best trades the Mavs must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline include bringing in Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons and Duncan Robinson from the Miami Heat.
Report: Knicks, Lakers, Mavericks, Heat could have interest in Zach LaVine
The Chicago Bulls have had an up and down season to say the least. Chicago currently sits as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-21 record fresh off an impressive win over the Brooklyn Nets, snapping their 12-game winning streak. With the trade deadline rapidly approaching,...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears rumored trade destination for former struggling All-Pro WR
The Chicago Bears need more help at WR than any other team in the NFL. Darnell Mooney was injured and out for the season, Chase Claypool hasn’t lived up to expectations and the rest of the roster is just garbage. So the Chicago Bears are rumored to be a...
Purple Rumor Mill: Mass Exodus of Popular Vikings, Irv’s Return, Nick Mullens
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the January 7th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Vikings Fans Still Feelin’ Thielen?
For a long time, you would be hard-pressed to find a more popular player among the Minnesota Vikings faithful than Adam Thielen. The local boy who had done good. The native of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, came up the hard way. A college career at Minnesota State, playing in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, led to him unsurprisingly being undrafted in 2013.
RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant reacts to Jaren Jackson Jr. going off in Grizzlies’ win vs. Magic
Ja Morant was the Memphis Grizzlies’ leading scorer against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday – but it was Jaren Jackson Jr. who stole the show. JJJ finished just a point off Morant’s total with a season-high 31 points on an extremely efficient 12 of 14 shooting. He also added 10 rebounds and a trio of swats. The Grizzlies’ lead guard took notice, via Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian:
4 Reasons Why the Vikings Would Be Better off Losing at CHI
A loss to the lowly Bears? I know you are all bewildered right now. Why in the world would the Minnesota Vikings want to lose this game?. Yeah, grabbing the No. 2 seed back from the San Francisco 49ers isn’t likely, but Minnesota should still try to win, right? Especially since they must wash the taste of last week’s disaster out of everyone’s mouths.
Tyrese Haliburton teases major change following strong Pacers victory over Damian Lillard, Blazers
Over the past three games including their 108-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton began wearing a headband. It shouldn’t be that big a deal, especially when three other members of the Pacers starting lineup in Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Andrew Nembhard wear the aforementioned accessory as well. It’s not the first time that a player has worn a headband in solidarity with his other teammates.
Former NBA first-round pick signs with German team
Former NBA first-round pick Bruno Caboclo signed with Ratiopharm Ulm, the German team announced Thursday in a press release. According to the club, Caboclo’s deal runs through 2023-24, so he’ll be under contract with Ratiopharm Ulm for another season beyond the current one. The 20th overall pick in...
DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are in dire need of depth, particularly on the frontcourt amid Anthony Davis’ injury. LeBron James, simply put, needs some help in carrying the Lakers’ razor-thin squad. And the Lakers may soon utilize their open roster spot following the waiving of Matt Ryan last month. Enter DeMarcus […] The post DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell second in All-Star voting among East guards; Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen lagging behind
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell could be headed to his fourth All-Star Game as a starter next month. Mitchell, who is averaging career-highs in points (29.0) and shooting percentage (48.7%) in his first season with the Cavaliers, ranks second among Eastern Conference guards in the first batch of fan voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City -- the place where Mitchell played the first five years of his stellar career.
Scorching Doncic vs. Tatum: Mavs, Celtics GAMEDAY Preview
Two MVP candidates in Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum going at it in an electric Dallas atmosphere.
Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers
Trae Young, Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks had one of their worst games of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, prompting former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins criticize the team and offer some harsh prediction for them this 2022-23. The Hawks were out of sorts from the […] The post Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential
The Philadelphia 76ers are not here to earn their glory in the regular season. Success for them means a championship — or at the very least a conference finals appearance. The long game is what matters to them. For this reason, the Sixers should start playing PJ Tucker for fewer minutes and strongly consider moving […] The post The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert hilariously botches ridiculously nasty coast-to-coast fakeout vs. Clippers
Rudy Gobert was definitely feeling himself during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Friday night win over the struggling Los Angeles Clippers. Facing a shorthanded Clippers squad without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Gobert proved himself as the biggest star of the night. But in so doing, he may have spread his wings far too wide for his own good, making him a bonafide Shaqtin candidate.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo drops SpongeBob wisdom amid panic around Milwaukee
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t been a very good team of late. They have gone 3-2 over their last five games, which was preceded by a very disappointing four-game losing streak. They are also coming off an embarrassing blowout loss to a struggling Charlotte Hornets side. This...
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets
With only John Wall and Nicolas Batum on the injury report, many expected the Thursday night contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets to be a nip-and-tuck, superstar-laden affair. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were healthy, which meant that at the very least, they could give Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1