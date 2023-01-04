Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer
The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
iheart.com
Texas Woman Says She Was Fired For Meeting A Dallas Mavericks Player: WATCH
What lengths would you go to to meet your favorite basketball player?. One woman in Texas said she actually got fired from her job for going to a Dallas Mavericks event! Center Christian Wood was at a local Raising Cane's meeting fans when a woman showed up to get a poster signed.
RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks hit with ‘concerning’ take after Hornets loss
The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch over the past few weeks or so. Despite Khris Middleton’s injury-related absences, the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, should still have enough to remain a rock-solid regular season outfit. And for the most part, they have been, as they entered their Friday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets with a good, if not great, 25-14 record. But on the occasions they fall, they fall flat on their face, and fall flat they did against the Hornets.
2 best trades Kings must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Sacramento Kings are not following the script. They should be tanking not contending. Right now, the Kings carry a 20-17 win-loss record. That’s good enough to put them in, get this, first place overall in the Pacific Division. They are higher than BOTH Los Angeles teams, the Phoenix Suns, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors. If anyone claims he foresaw this, he’s lying. This is not the way things should be. The Kings should NOT be this good at this point in the season. Having said that, Sacramento does not have a flawless team. If it wants to really go all-in on the playoffs, then maybe a trade or two can help. Here we will look at the two best trades the Kings must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
James Worthy Perfectly Explains The Lakers Win Without LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "You Walk In The Classroom, And The Teachers Aren't There That Day"
The Lakers' win against Miami makes it their third win in a row and improves their record to 17-21.
DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are in dire need of depth, particularly on the frontcourt amid Anthony Davis’ injury. LeBron James, simply put, needs some help in carrying the Lakers’ razor-thin squad. And the Lakers may soon utilize their open roster spot following the waiving of Matt Ryan last month. Enter DeMarcus […] The post DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Haliburton teases major change following strong Pacers victory over Damian Lillard, Blazers
Over the past three games including their 108-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton began wearing a headband. It shouldn’t be that big a deal, especially when three other members of the Pacers starting lineup in Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Andrew Nembhard wear the aforementioned accessory as well. It’s not the first time that a player has worn a headband in solidarity with his other teammates.
Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers
Trae Young, Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks had one of their worst games of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, prompting former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins criticize the team and offer some harsh prediction for them this 2022-23. The Hawks were out of sorts from the […] The post Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets
With only John Wall and Nicolas Batum on the injury report, many expected the Thursday night contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets to be a nip-and-tuck, superstar-laden affair. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were healthy, which meant that at the very least, they could give Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Gives His True Opinion Of Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks will continue to be must-watch television for as long as Luka Doncic is in town. But truth be told, they don’t have a second go-to guy or a player that’s worthy of making us change the channel and tune in if Doncic isn’t on the floor.
Jalen Hurts’ official Eagles injury status for Week 18 vs Giants, revealed
Jalen Hurts will start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday against the New York Giants, per Jeff McLane. The star QB has missed the past two games due to injury. He was listed as questionable prior to this update. The Eagles have fallen to 13-3 amid his absence, losing their past two games in a […] The post Jalen Hurts’ official Eagles injury status for Week 18 vs Giants, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo drops SpongeBob wisdom amid panic around Milwaukee
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t been a very good team of late. They have gone 3-2 over their last five games, which was preceded by a very disappointing four-game losing streak. They are also coming off an embarrassing blowout loss to a struggling Charlotte Hornets side. This...
Luka Doncic racks up another triple-double as Mavs top Pelicans
Luka Doncic had his ninth triple-double of the season and the host Dallas Mavericks rode a dominant start to a
Warriors owner Joe Lacob drops hint on possible $400 million payroll next season
Eyebrows raised across the Bay Area last summer when Joe Lacob, his team fresh off winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight years, drew a line in the sand on the Golden State Warriors’ future payroll. On July 8th, the Warriors owner told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic that a potential payroll next season of […] The post Warriors owner Joe Lacob drops hint on possible $400 million payroll next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Billy Donovan’s surprising challenge to Zach LaVine
The Chicago Bulls have been playing better basketball as of late after their uneven start to the season. They’ve now won eight of their last 11 games and are moving up in the Eastern Conference standings. Much of what the Bulls do offensively is centered around Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan is leading the […] The post Billy Donovan’s surprising challenge to Zach LaVine appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike White drops honest take on future with Jets
Mike White has shown impressive flashes at times this season for the New York Jets. But as New York looks to the future, White got real about his chances of being the Jets’ starting quarterback next season. White has been ruled out for Week 18 due to a rib...
James Harden blown away by Montrezl Harrell’s monstrous game in Sixers win vs. Pacers
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a crazy win in overtime against the Indiana Pacers. With Joel Embiid out, the Sixers needed the rest of the guys to step up. Montrezl Harrell rose to the occasion with his best performance of the season. Harrell was instrumental to the Sixers’ overtime win throughout the game […] The post James Harden blown away by Montrezl Harrell’s monstrous game in Sixers win vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
