Child injured in Portland apartment shooting
Two people, including a child, were shot on Tuesday night, according to Portland police.
kptv.com
Suspect wanted for shooting that injured man, 11-year-old girl in East Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of shooting two people, including a 11-year-old girl, in East Portland Tuesday night. Just after 7 :30 p.m., officers responded to the 15900 block of East Burnside Street on the...
'He's more than a statistic': Family of murdered Portland man seeks help for all homicide victims
PORTLAND, Oregon — Battery-operated candles lit up the Vancouver waterfront, Monday night as loved ones remembered Nick Hammann, a father, son, friend and Marine. The setting was the half-way point for family between Ridgefield where Hammann grew up and Northeast Portland where police said Hammann was murdered last October.
kptv.com
Tigard man sentenced to prison for severely injuring 18-month-old boy
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to prison Tuesday after being found guilty of causing severe injuries to a toddler, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Brandon James Stevens was found guilty of first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and first-degree criminal mistreatment. He...
kptv.com
Families of Portland gun violence victims speak out against lack of answers, senseless violence
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two families are looking for answers after losing their loved ones to gun violence in Portland. Officials said both cases remain open homicide investigations. Family and friends gathered at the waterfront in Vancouver to remember a life lost tragically in 2022. The family said they want...
‘What do we do now’? Portland woman has rental car stolen by con man
A Portland woman recently had her personal car and rental vehicle stolen, with one of the thefts coming at the hands of a con man.
An Oregon woman painted portraits of those killed by police violence. Now the paintings have been stolen
George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tenisha Anderson, Philando Castile, Elijah McClain – those are just some of the people artist Anne Witherspoon, 69, had painted portraits of and hung on her fence in Yamhill County.
kptv.com
Reward offered for information to help solve deadly shooting of 22-year-old Portland man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a 22-year-old man. On June 20, 2022, just after 10 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting at 11800 Southeast Liebe Street, near Raymond Park. Police said it was reported that a victim, later identified as Geavauntae Sherman, was helped into a private vehicle that left the scene.
WWEEK
Three Appalling Incidents Start the Year on a Bleak Note
A city that entered 2023 in a foul humor received a triple dose of horror during the holiday break. With Portland experiencing 101 homicides over the previous year, it’s difficult to label any confluence of events as “a new low,” but three shocking regional incidents in the space of a week—two violent attacks at train stations and the destruction of a religious landmark—seemed to consolidate most of the city’s fears into easily digestible nuggets of nastiness. It helped that the common elements in the incidents were social ills that residents already felt were spiraling out of control.
Who killed Nick Hammann? ‘Somebody knows who shot him’
Monday would have been Nick Hammann's 37th birthday. Instead his family gathered for a vigil in Vancouver to share memories of the Ridgefield native who was shot to death in Northeast Portland on October 1, 2022.
Stolen car, body armor at SE Portland motel; man arrested
A 31-year-old man faces 3 felonies after his arrest Sunday morning outside a Southeast Portland motel by officers checking on a suspicious vehicle.
Woman allegedly shot by teen on parole sues Oregon Youth Authority in negligence claim
A woman allegedly shot by a teenager who was out on parole has sued the state’s juvenile corrections agency for failing to supervise the youth. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, alleges that the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its employees granted Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, parole in July 2020 despite a record of violent and disruptive conduct in and out of custody.
$100k worth of fentanyl seized in Portland drug bust
Nearly $100,000 worth of fentanyl was seized during a massive drug bust in Portland, authorities said Tuesday.
focushillsboro.com
Vancouver police officer, former candidate for Clark County Sheriff, placed on leave
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver police officer who made an unsuccessful bid for Clark County Sheriff last year has been suspended pending the outcome of multiple internal investigations, the City of Vancouver confirmed Tuesday. Corporal Rey Reynolds with the Vancouver Police Department was placed on leave Dec. 21 due...
houston-today.com
Police, paramedics shot with pellet gun on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
A man was arrested inside a Downtown Eastside rooming house Sunday night (Jan. 8), after police say he fired a pellet gun at officers and paramedics. The Vancouver Police Department says paramedics were responding to an emergency call in the lane behind the Carnegie Centre, near Main and Hastings streets, around 11 p.m. when someone began firing at them from an open window overhead.
KATU.com
Crash blocks 185th Ave. near Baseline Road in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — At least one person was hurt Tuesday night in a crash on Southwest 185th Avenue in Hillsboro, police officials said. The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. just north of Baseline Road. Initial reports from Hillsboro Fire state that crews had to extricate someone from...
KGW
‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four windswept tents lined the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Salmon Street Sunday morning. It’s a busy intersection with nothing but an old tree to protect the homeless people from the elements. “It really breaks my heart to see every day,” said Jakob Hollenbeck...
kptv.com
Suspect extradited to Portland after arrest for 2021 house party murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is facing a murder charge after an arrest for a May 2021 homicide in Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on May 9, 2021, 21-year-old Jemare Manns was shot and killed at a house party in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street.
Driver dies after being thrown from vehicle in Vancouver crash
A driver is dead after being ejected from their vehicle near downtown Vancouver early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
