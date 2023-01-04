ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard man sentenced to prison for severely injuring 18-month-old boy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to prison Tuesday after being found guilty of causing severe injuries to a toddler, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Brandon James Stevens was found guilty of first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and first-degree criminal mistreatment. He...
Reward offered for information to help solve deadly shooting of 22-year-old Portland man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a 22-year-old man. On June 20, 2022, just after 10 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting at 11800 Southeast Liebe Street, near Raymond Park. Police said it was reported that a victim, later identified as Geavauntae Sherman, was helped into a private vehicle that left the scene.
Three Appalling Incidents Start the Year on a Bleak Note

A city that entered 2023 in a foul humor received a triple dose of horror during the holiday break. With Portland experiencing 101 homicides over the previous year, it’s difficult to label any confluence of events as “a new low,” but three shocking regional incidents in the space of a week—two violent attacks at train stations and the destruction of a religious landmark—seemed to consolidate most of the city’s fears into easily digestible nuggets of nastiness. It helped that the common elements in the incidents were social ills that residents already felt were spiraling out of control.
Woman allegedly shot by teen on parole sues Oregon Youth Authority in negligence claim

A woman allegedly shot by a teenager who was out on parole has sued the state’s juvenile corrections agency for failing to supervise the youth. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, alleges that the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its employees granted Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, parole in July 2020 despite a record of violent and disruptive conduct in and out of custody.
Police, paramedics shot with pellet gun on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

A man was arrested inside a Downtown Eastside rooming house Sunday night (Jan. 8), after police say he fired a pellet gun at officers and paramedics. The Vancouver Police Department says paramedics were responding to an emergency call in the lane behind the Carnegie Centre, near Main and Hastings streets, around 11 p.m. when someone began firing at them from an open window overhead.
Crash blocks 185th Ave. near Baseline Road in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — At least one person was hurt Tuesday night in a crash on Southwest 185th Avenue in Hillsboro, police officials said. The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. just north of Baseline Road. Initial reports from Hillsboro Fire state that crews had to extricate someone from...
