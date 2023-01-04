ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Mexico gives account of violence after ‘Chapo’ son nabbed

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The operation to detain Ovidio Guzman, the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, unleashed firefights that turned the northern city of Culiacan into a war zone, authorities said Friday. In a blow-by-blow description of the battles that killed 10 military...
Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP

Former President Trump’s criticism of hard-line abortion opponents is laying bare the tension over the issue within the GOP as the party looks to regroup after a bruising midterm election. On Monday, Trump accused Republicans, particularly those against abortion with no exceptions, of underperforming in the election. “It wasn’t...
