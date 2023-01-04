Read full article on original website
Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’
Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
iheart.com
Traffic Calming Devices Used To Reduce Shooting Risk
Responding to recent gun violence near Jefferson High School, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) has teamed up with the city’s Community Safety Division to install reflective delineator posts at several points along N Commercial Avenue to help prevent opportunities for future drive-by shootings. The new design, which was initiated at the request of Portland Public Schools, between Killingsworth and Alberta streets uses strategically placed posts to narrow the road and create choke points that force cars to slow down.
oregoncapitalchronicle.com
Four Oregon districts get $20 million to hire school mental health staff
Three Oregon school districts and an education service district have received $20 million from the U.S. Department of Education to hire more mental health staff. The Douglas Education Service District, which serves 13 school districts in Douglas County in southwest Oregon, will get more than $6.8 million, the largest of the grants. Portland Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, will receive more than $5.5 million, Corbett School District east of Portland will get nearly $5 million and Phoenix-Talent schools in southern Oregon will get more than $2.6 million. The money will be distributed over five years.
Oregon dispensaries face financial issues due to lack of banking options
Financial regulators in Oregon are investigating an alternative banking business in town that advertised itself as a solution for cash-heavy cannabis companies
Tolls for new I-5 bridge planned to begin on existing bridge during construction
PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers who have been dreading the arrival of tolls on the planned replacement for the Interstate Bridge may have to start paying up to cross the Columbia River even sooner than they feared. The project's latest cost estimate hinted at a detail that the Interstate Bridge...
kptv.com
Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During a windy day on Wednesday, some lost their power. However, one neighborhood at Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street not only lost that briefly but a beloved tree too. Before falling, Jim and Phyllis Fisher, who own the home where the tree sat, explained...
Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?
The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
streetroots.org
How tenants around Portland fight back against landlords
In early December, a mutual aid request to help a tenant who needed $4,980 by Dec. 6 to avoid eviction appeared on local coalition Don’t Evict PDX, or DEPDX’s, Instagram feed. The mutual aid request happened after two members of DEPDX noticed the person was experiencing a common...
Detectives investigate after two people found dead on boat on Columbia River
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead on a boat on the Columbia River.
Portland’s NOLA Doughnuts goes out of business
The Portland donut shop NOLA Doughnuts — known for its square, croissant-style “La’ssant” donuts and classic beignets — suddenly and permanently shuttered all of its locations on Jan. 5.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Are you curious...
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Sentenced for Selling Elephant Tranquilizer in Counterfeit Pill That Led to Overdose Death
A woman who sold the extremely potent drug carfentanil to a man who died of an overdose in Portland in 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to three months of home detention. Carfentanil is an opioid typically used as a tranquilizing agent for elephants and other large mammals. It’s about 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. It was never meant to be consumed by humans. A couple of milligrams, equal to a pinch of salt, is used to sedate elephants.
The connection between Portland’s recent crimes and possible mental illness
In the past week, the Portland area has seen multiple high-profile crimes tying back to possible mental illness, from the Portland Korean Church arson to an attack on a MAX platform.
opb.org
Portland’s Habitat for Humanity aims to scale up affordable housing efforts
Your browser does not support the audio element. In Portland, Habitat for Humanity is striving to have a greater regional impact. As the housing crisis continues to affect Oregon, the organization wants more resources directed toward helping low income families become homeowners. Infrastructure exists to expand affordable rental housing, but not to help low income people reach home ownership. We learn more about what the organization hopes to see and accomplish in the future from Steve Messinetti, the president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Portland Region.
thereflector.com
Man from Woodland dies following water rescue
A 62-year-old man from Woodland died after he was rescued from the Columbia River near Austin Point following a kayaking accident. At about 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 1, deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the Cowlitz County Marine Patrol, Clark County Fire, Cowlitz District 1, the Cowlitz County Dive and Rescue team and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to a report of a man clinging to his kayak in the river, stated a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Iconic House Speaker Shenanigans 2023, Rose Quarter Corrider Redesign Puts Cars Over Pedestrian Safety, and Portland's Esports Bar for Vegan Gamers
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! And never forget...
Homeless man shot, tent set on fire in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in serious condition after he was shot and his tent was set on fire Thursday morning along North Interstate Avenue in Portland. Portland police confirmed the man was homeless. Police responded to the reported shooting in the area of North Interstate Avenue near...
Excavator stolen from SE Portland construction site recovered in Sisters
An excavator that was stolen from a job site in Southeast Portland almost five months ago has been returned to the company that owns it, and it’s partly thanks to KOIN 6 News’ coverage.
Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today
The number of defendants held in Oregon jails without legal representation has tripled within the past two months. As of Thursday, 77 defendants are languishing behind bars – their criminal cases at a standstill – because there are no public defenders available to represent them. The longest a defendant has been jailed without a lawyer in Multnomah County is five months – and counting.
