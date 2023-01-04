Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
We're All Stressed, and Your Next Wearable Will Know It
Wearables can already track a dizzying number of bodily statistics, from heart rate to blood oxygen levels and skin temperature. If the new devices shown at CES 2023 are any indication, the next wave of smartwatches and wristbands aim to gain a better understanding of your alertness, fatigue and stress levels, too.
CNET
How to Order More Free COVID-19 Tests From the Post Office
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The federal government has resumed shipping free at-home COVID-19 tests after suspending the program in September 2022 due to a lack of funding. Millions of tests were mailed out by the US Postal Service last year, making up to 16 tests available to each household.
CNET
Yet Another Omicron Subvariant Gains Steam in the US
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A new COVID-19 subvariant has seen a "stunning increase" in recent weeks, according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, who posted an update Wednesday on Twitter. XBB.15, which is a...
Comments / 0