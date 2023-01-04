Billionaire James Dolan has quietly moved to auction off the upscale Tao nightclub and restaurant chain — a move that insiders said looks like a desperate bid to fund the ballooning tab for a costly project in another arm of his entertainment empire, The Post has learned. The New York mogul’s Madison Square Garden Entertainment — the conglomerate that owns not only the landmark home to the New York Knicks and Rangers, but also Radio City Music Hall and the Rockettes, among other properties — has hired Goldman Sachs to explore a sale of Tao Group, sources close to the situation...

