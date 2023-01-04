ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Burger King Adds Hefty ‘Suicide Burger’ to its Menu Nationwide

Fast-food fans want bigger sandwiches. That's why Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report lets you add a burger patty to its doubles and why fans regularly order double-patty sandwiches like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report Big Mac and Burger King's Whopper. Those are meaty burgers, but in reality, a...
TEXAS STATE
shefinds

TGI Fridays Is Facing A Lawsuit After Their Mozzarella Sticks Allegedly Found To Be Missing Mozzarella

When biting into a mozzarella stick (from TGI Friday’s or elsewhere), one might expect the actual titular cheese to be within the fried fast food classic. As reported by the Washington Post, a federal judge ruled late last month that a lawsuit may go on by someone who claims her bags of TGI Friday’s-branded ‘Mozzarella Sticks Snacks’ contained cheddar within them, and not mozzarella.
ILLINOIS STATE
Rutherford Source

Popeyes Ghost Pepper Wings Return to Menus Nationwide

Popeyes® is kicking off the new year with flavor, bringing Ghost Pepper Wings back to menus nationwide, available starting today for a limited time only. To celebrate the return of the fan-favorite menu item after three years, the brand is launching an incredible value offer you won’t want to miss: 6 Ghost Pepper Wings for $5 for a limited time only at participating US restaurants nationwide. Also available starting today, Popeyes is bringing the Blueberry Lemon Pie and a Strawberry Cheesecake cup back for those who crave a little sweetness.
New York Post

James Dolan eyes sale of Tao nightclub and restaurant empire: sources

Billionaire James Dolan has quietly moved to auction off the upscale Tao nightclub and restaurant chain — a move that insiders said looks like a desperate bid to fund the ballooning tab for a costly project in another arm of his entertainment empire, The Post has learned. The New York mogul’s Madison Square Garden Entertainment — the conglomerate that owns not only the landmark home to the New York Knicks and Rangers, but also Radio City Music Hall and the Rockettes, among other properties — has hired Goldman Sachs to explore a sale of Tao Group, sources close to the situation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cxmtoday.com

Chipotle Entices Fans With Snapchat AR Lens, Menu Items

Chipotle is helping fans sustain healthy habits in 2023 with a wellness-oriented augmented reality experience. Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is kicking off 2023 with a new lineup of Lifestyle Bowls that cater to contemporary wellness habits. The brand is also launching a wellness-inspired AR Lens on Snapchat to encourage fans to maintain healthy habits, plus it will reward 100,000 fans who participate with free guac.
103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY

