Starbucks is Finally Sort Of Coming to Northport, Alabama
Residents of Northport will finally be able to buy freshly brewed Starbucks Coffee without crossing the Black Warrior River into Tuscaloosa, although the java giant has still not committed to opening a standalone cafe there. Like any other international franchise, Starbucks looks at a number of socio-economic factors when deciding...
Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa
A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
Gordo Natives Launch Dairy Farm, Bringing Fresh Milk to West Alabama
A Gordo woman and her parents are bringing back dairy farming in West Alabama with their launch of Circle J Dairy, a new venture aiming to provide fresh milk to people across the region. Jessica Vails and her parents Ralph and Robin Junkin co-own the dairy farm, which was originally...
Nonprofit Behind Tuscaloosa’s Tinsel Trail Announces Bunny Trail for Northport this Spring
A nonprofit already beloved for its Tinsel Trail in Tuscaloosa will spread more joy this spring as they bring the first-ever Bunny Trail to downtown Northport. Just as the Tinsel Train brings hundreds of decorated Christmas Trees to Government Plaza for a few weeks, the Bunny Trail will see dozens of decorated wooden eggs lined up in historic downtown Northport.
Wilcox County Man Caught Driving 12 Pounds of Marijuana Through Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa Narcotics Agents closed out 2022 with the seizure of more than ten pounds of marijuana from a Wilcox County man pulled over on New Year's Eve. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, 25-year-old Qaderiam Williams was driving on McFarland Boulevard when he was stopped by a Tuscaloosa Police Corporal for a traffic violation.
Step Inside Lamar County Alabama’s Most Expensive Property, Farm
Alabama is filled with such beautiful areas. This view-worthy farm property in Lamar County Alabama has pastures, ponds, shops, and a brick home that is located on 54 acres. According to the agent, Jamie Farris, RealtySouth | Jasper this home is “move-in ready!” The home is a lovely 4 bedroom and 2 baths. Take a step inside right now, we have tons of pictures.
Home on Highway 69 South Destroyed in Fire Tuesday Night, No Injuries Reported
An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a home in a subdivision on Highway 69 South Tuesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue spokesperson, Holly Whigham, units responded to a home on Stardust Lane in the Magnolia Park subdivision around 10:45 p.m. on a call that a home was engulfed in flames.
Tuscaloosa Police Make Two Additional Arrests in Area Catalytic Converter Thefts
The Tuscaloosa Police Department announced the arrest of two men Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft of catalytic converters from a Tuscaloosa business. According to a release from TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the arrests made were apart of an ongoing investigation with the agency's Criminal Investigation Division involving the thefts and resale of catalytic converters.
Tuscaloosa Deputies Accuse Man of Breaking into 11 Cars at Mercedes-Benz Plant
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man believed to be responsible for several vehicle break-ins that took place in December at the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Plant in Vance. According to a release from TCSO Deputy Jessica McDaniel, multiple vehicles were reported to have been burglarized on December 12...
BREAKING: Two Dead, Two Jailed in Separate Murders in Tuscaloosa
Two people are dead and two have been arrested after separate murders in Tuscaloosa during the New Year's Eve weekend. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa a few minutes before midnight Saturday.
Bama Fans Traveling to New Orleans? Here’s What Weather To Expect
Alabama Crimson Tide fans from across the globe are headed to New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. It takes place on New Year’s Eve Saturday, December 31. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Here is the weather outlook for New...
Some Alabama Students Want “Dixieland Delight” Banned In 2023
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Some students say "just ban it forever because it's racist". Other students say "it must be changed, ya know, because it's racist". Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone....
Court Affirms Conviction of Tuscaloosa Man Accused of 2019 Murder
A man accused of murdering another man in Tuscaloosa three years ago will remain in prison after a state court affirmed his conviction last month. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the prosecutorial victory in a Tuesday afternoon press release. The killing in question took place in September 2019, after...
