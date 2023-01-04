ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Close to $1 billion in stimulus payments is being sent to eligible California residents

Did you know that the state of California still has stimulus money that it is sending out to thousands of eligible applicants?. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source) But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars, so if you want to get your stimulus money, you better hurry while it is still available.
Estate Planning: New supported decisionmaking law

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, California’s Welfare and Institution Law is amended to add new sections 21000 – 21008 enacting the “Supported Decisionmaking” law, or AB 1663 (2022). Note: The phrase, “Decision Making” is melded into a single word, “Decisionmaking” in this instance.
New California law promotes worker-owned businesses

Among the new laws taking effect in California this year is the California Employee Ownership Act, which encourages small-business owners to give their employees a stake in the company. Passed with unanimous support, the law sets up an employee ownership hub in the governor’s office to support companies that want to pursue this business model.
Newsom to lead anti-Jan. 6 march to Capitol

Over the next few days, very different events will take place in downtown Sacramento. Today, Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to march to the state Capitol with a group of ticketed supporters before being sworn into office for his second term, according to an invitation enclosed in a late December campaign email. About 1,000 people […]
Some Californians still waiting on state's tax refund payments

California's franchise tax board website said over 7 million direct deposits and 9 million debit cards have been issued by Jan. 4 as part of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund. However some Californians and San Diegans are feeling left behind. “At this point I don't think I’m going to...
Local real estate update: Single-family home sales drop almost 50%

This report is a look back at 2022 and a projection of what may come in 2023 North County real estate. – North County single-family real estate sales dropped almost 50% in the 4th quarter of 2022 as compared to the 4th quarter of 2021. New listings dropped 32% over the same aforementioned quarters. The median sales price increased by 3% to $682,500 during the comparative periods.
California's Newsom to launch 2nd term with contrast to GOP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will kick off his second and final term on Friday by contrasting his leadership of the nation's largest Democratic stronghold with Republican leaders he's branded as threats to freedom and democracy — including former President Donald Trump. Newsom's inaugural ceremonies will...
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
