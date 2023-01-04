Read full article on original website
Close to $1 billion in stimulus payments is being sent to eligible California residents
Did you know that the state of California still has stimulus money that it is sending out to thousands of eligible applicants?. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source) But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars, so if you want to get your stimulus money, you better hurry while it is still available.
Lake County News
Estate Planning: New supported decisionmaking law
Effective Jan. 1, 2023, California’s Welfare and Institution Law is amended to add new sections 21000 – 21008 enacting the “Supported Decisionmaking” law, or AB 1663 (2022). Note: The phrase, “Decision Making” is melded into a single word, “Decisionmaking” in this instance.
marketplace.org
New California law promotes worker-owned businesses
Among the new laws taking effect in California this year is the California Employee Ownership Act, which encourages small-business owners to give their employees a stake in the company. Passed with unanimous support, the law sets up an employee ownership hub in the governor’s office to support companies that want to pursue this business model.
Newsom to lead anti-Jan. 6 march to Capitol
Over the next few days, very different events will take place in downtown Sacramento. Today, Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to march to the state Capitol with a group of ticketed supporters before being sworn into office for his second term, according to an invitation enclosed in a late December campaign email. About 1,000 people […]
This California County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
KPBS
Some Californians still waiting on state's tax refund payments
California's franchise tax board website said over 7 million direct deposits and 9 million debit cards have been issued by Jan. 4 as part of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund. However some Californians and San Diegans are feeling left behind. “At this point I don't think I’m going to...
Six takeaways for Californians after the UC graduate student worker strike
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest higher-education strike in U.S. history — courtesy 36,000 disgruntled graduate student workers and 12,000 other academic employees at the University of California — wrapped up Dec. 23, and depending on one’s perspective, it was either a historic win or a colossal letdown.
California Inflation Relief: See if You’ll Get Paid in January
If you live in California and qualify for inflation relief but haven't received a payment yet, it should be coming your way soon. Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It's Worth Checking Your Spare...
KPBS
Residential batteries linked over internet could soon help California’s electrical grid
It has been less than a year since Andrea Divis moved back to San Diego County into a two-story Oceanside home. “It’s comfortable and cozy, and really, the backyard is kind of like my oasis,” Divis said. She deals with a chronic medical condition that does not allow...
SANDAG: Are you a Veteran? You May Be Able to Use California Toll Roads for Free
From SANDAG Newsletter – January 2023: A new California law—Assembly Bill 2949—went into effect in the new year. It grants qualifying veterans of the U.S. armed forces free tolls on all California toll roads, bridges, highways, vehicle crossings, and other toll facilities. To be eligible for the...
I-5 is deadliest road in San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in California using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
kusi.com
Sen. Brian Jones labels Gov. Newsom’s top 10 failures in first term
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in the state of California in 2019, homelessness has skyrocketed and the cost of living has gone through the roof. Energy prices in the state are some of the highest in the nation because of policies put in place by Democrat legislators.
Local real estate update: Single-family home sales drop almost 50%
This report is a look back at 2022 and a projection of what may come in 2023 North County real estate. – North County single-family real estate sales dropped almost 50% in the 4th quarter of 2022 as compared to the 4th quarter of 2021. New listings dropped 32% over the same aforementioned quarters. The median sales price increased by 3% to $682,500 during the comparative periods.
California's Newsom to launch 2nd term with contrast to GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will kick off his second and final term on Friday by contrasting his leadership of the nation's largest Democratic stronghold with Republican leaders he's branded as threats to freedom and democracy — including former President Donald Trump. Newsom's inaugural ceremonies will...
California seeks sterilization victims to pay reparations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — About 600 people alive today can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations. But after a...
How California could save up its rain to ease future droughts — instead of watching epic atmospheric river rainfall drain into the Pacific
Urban infrastructure was designed to take stormwater out to the ocean quickly. Now, California needs that precious water.
More extreme weather on tap for California as series of atmospheric river events arrive
California has been battered by heavy snow, damaging winds and flooding this week -- and now another round of storms is set to hit the West Coast this weekend.
beckersdental.com
California Dental Association takes legal action against Delta Dental of California: 4 things to know
The California Dental Association has taken legal action against Delta Dental of California challenging the insurer's adjustments to its Premier and PPO provider agreements that went into effect Jan. 1, according to a Jan. 3 article on the CDA website. Four things to know:. 1. Delta Dental's adjustments to its...
foxla.com
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
