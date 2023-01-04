Read full article on original website
Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings
AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
WWE Star Congratulates Kenny Omega on Title Victory, Omega Reacts to Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega, the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, has forgiven Will Ospreay. As PWMania.com previously reported, Omega defeated Ospreay in a bloody match to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title at Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. You can check out highlights from the match by clicking here.
WWE “Strongly Under the Impression” Mercedes Monè (Sasha Banks) Will Return and Not Wrestle for AEW
As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya announced Toni Storm as her partner to take on Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker at the show that will take place the following week in Los Angeles. This was in spite of claims that Saraya would team up with...
Kurt Angle Reveals He Pitched a WrestleMania 39 Idea to WWE
Last month, Kurt Angle made his most recent appearance on WWE TV when he appeared on SmackDown to celebrate his birthday and reenacted the milk truck segment to end the show in his hometown. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked if he would take part in WrestleMania 39 during...
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
Bryan Danielson Heel Update, Producers and Coaches for This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed
Bryan Danielson worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington, his home state. According to a new Fightful Select report, Danielson was listed as a heel on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution, as PWMania.com reported at this link.
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes Featured in New Poster
The WWE Royal Rumble has received new blue brand names. As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet defeated “Top Dolla” AJ Francis on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown to qualify for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Ricochet will compete in the Men’s Rumble alongside WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
Dominik Mysterio Engaged to Be Married
Despite being a heel on WWE television, Dominik Mysterio is the complete opposite in real life. Rey Mysterio’s son is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. After meeting in high school and starting dating in 2011, the couple has been together for over a decade. The high school sweethearts are now engaged to be married.
Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash. Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush...
Jeff Jarrett Explains His Current Role in AEW
Jeff Jarrett appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a variety of topics. Jarrett discussed his duties behind the scenes in AEW as well as his on-screen role as a wrestler. “The live event industry, which is one of the hats I’m wearing, we’ll call it house shows. It’s not a four letter word around here, which I love. The house show business, I’ll call them the non-televised live events, I think that’s the proper terminology that I use when I’m talking to different promoters. I say, ‘Hey, these are non televised.’ ‘Oh, I got it.’ That’s it right up at the forefront.”
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/6/23)
The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee’s FedEx Forum. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their title tonight against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. Tonight, Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis will compete in a qualifier to determine who will join WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
Backstage News on Original Plans for Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Feud
Will Ospreay and new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega are set to face off in a series of matches for AEW and NJPW, according to reports. Omega won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title from Ospreay in their second-ever singles match on Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, the first being Omega’s victory over Ospreay at PWG All-Star Weekend XI on December 12, 2015.
WWE SmackDown Results – January 6, 2023
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with Sami Zayn,Solo Sikoa, & The Usos come through the crowd and tear up the announce area. That sets up the music of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman is with Reigns as he heads towards the ring while the rest of the Bloodline are at ringside. While Reigns heads to the ring we get a recap of John Cena & Kevin Owens beating Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn last week when Owens pinned Zayn.
Top SmackDown Stars Set for WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is expected to load up the Raw 30th anniversary episode from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 23. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey are currently advertised for the anniversary show on WWE’s website. Also advertised are Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley.
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (1/4/23)
A new year, a new look for AEW Dynamite. They introduced a new stage, gone are the two entrance tunnels, into one big stage, which looks pretty good overall, the slightly different colour scheme is also nice but it was also a big show with how it was billed that had two championship matches.
News on WWE Board Members Resigning, People in WWE Leaving Over Vince McMahon?
In response to WWE’s press release announcing Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors, two members had resigned as of today: Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud. Singh’s resignation is noteworthy because, he was the lead investigator on the internal investigation into Vince’s allegations earlier this year, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.
Backstage News on WWE’s Interest in Bringing Back Another Former Talent
Since becoming the WWE’s Chief Content Officer in July, Triple H has brought back several former stars to the company. EJ Nduka, a 6-foot-5 former college football player and bodybuilder who previously competed for NXT as “Ezra Judge,” is one name that Triple H is reportedly interested in bringing back.
Report: Vince McMahon Officially Reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors
Vince McMahon has rejoined the WWE Board of Directors, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the former CEO intended to return to the company and sell it. McMahon left the company in July after The Wall Street Journal reported on sexual harassment and assault allegations. However, McMahon later felt that he was given bad advice when it came to stepping down from his WWE duties.
PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Vince McMahon’s Return, WrestleMania, MJF and More
After last week’s year end awards show, the Hot Tag Crew is back to basics this week! Justin C and Cam are here to talk about everything that has happened over the last couple weeks in the world of pro wrestling. From Vince McMahon’s return, to Charlotte Flair winning the Smackdown Women’s title, to a possible MJF/Bryan Danielson Ironman Match and more! Justin C and Cam talk about it all!
Lee Johnson Comments on His Engagement to Julia Hart, Sting’s AEW Debut
AEW star Lee Johnson recently spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Johnson talked about being engaged to Julia Hart:. “She’s great. She’s amazing. Last year, early on, she came to the school to train, The Nightmare Factory. We...
