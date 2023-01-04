ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison crews to treat roads ahead of potential snowfall

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Streets Division crews will be on the roads Wednesday evening, treating roads for snow and ice.

Snow has a chance to impact the evening commute, lasting into the morning. Streets Division officials said 32 plow trucks will be deployed when the snows arrive, applying salt and plowing.

The trucks will also apply sand to hills, curves and intersections of streets that aren’t salted. Drivers should be prepared for slick and snowy roads Wednesday night and potentially Thursday morning.

The Streets Division will give further updates as conditions change.

