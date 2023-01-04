ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

97X

Dance The Night Away For Charity At ‘Everglow’ In Rock Island

Love to dance? An event in Rock Island next weekend will have plenty of that. Everglow, a dance marathon on Saturday, January 14 will be held at the Holiday Inn Ballroom in Rock Island. Foster's Voice and The Gray Matters Collective are presenting the event in an effort to raise funds for and build awareness of mental health counseling and suicide prevention in the Quad Cities. The event will be from 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward

Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Foodie Friday: Thunder Bay Grille

Executive Chef Zach Bolin from Thunder Bay Grille joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Bolin discussed some of their offerings as well as cooking class that will be available in January and February. Thunder Bay Grille is located on Brady Street in Davenport and their hours are...
DAVENPORT, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

A Capitol renovation is nearly done

Thirteen years after it closed, the grand and historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Davenport may finally be ready for its closeup in about four months. The nearly 103-year-old, 1,500-seat theater at 326 W. 3rd St. has been rigorously, lovingly renovated to its former glory — as part of the $24-million restoration and transformation of the 10-story Kahl Building. The Capitol expects to reopen to events (potentially comedy, music, films and dance) this spring, chief developer Chris Ales said Thursday.
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two New Mexican Restaurants Have Opened in the Corridor

If you're looking for Mexican food, you don't have to look far! Eastern Iowa is home to a TON of Mexican restaurants, including two new ones right here in the Corridor!. Let's start over in Hiawatha. Last month, a new place called 4 Hermanos Mexican Food opened in the former Karma Coffee Cafe at 1725 Boyson Road. The coffee shop closed its doors last March after around four-years in business.
HIAWATHA, IA
97X

Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice

A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Experience the Stories Behind the Music “In Their Own Words”

Knowing the context and inspiration behind a song can help people understand the emotions and experiences the artist is trying to convey, creating a deeper connection. It can also help people relate to the song personally if it's about an event or experience they've had. And even if none of that applies, understanding the story behind the song can just make it more interesting and engaging. Basically, it adds depth and meaning to the music, making it more enjoyable.
DAVENPORT, IA
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa

When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Eastern Iowa Public Libraries Are Going Fine Free In 2023

The Davenport Public Library and all of the RiverShare Libraries are making sure all library patrons start the New Year with their best foot forward. To help folks do that, the Davenport Public Library and the RiverShare Libraries are going fine-free in 2023 and also dropping fines for more than 10,000 people.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
