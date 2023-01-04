Read full article on original website
Find Your Best Quad-Cities Burgers In Our Meaty List Of Local Restaurants!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
Dance The Night Away For Charity At ‘Everglow’ In Rock Island
Love to dance? An event in Rock Island next weekend will have plenty of that. Everglow, a dance marathon on Saturday, January 14 will be held at the Holiday Inn Ballroom in Rock Island. Foster's Voice and The Gray Matters Collective are presenting the event in an effort to raise funds for and build awareness of mental health counseling and suicide prevention in the Quad Cities. The event will be from 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward
Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
40th Annual Rod & Custom Show Returns to Quad Cities for 2023
The Rod & Custom Show is returning to the Quad Cities for 2023. This year marks the show's 40th anniversary, and we can't thank you enough for your help getting us there. Come out to the Bend XPO Center in East Moline January 13-15 for a weekend of car show and family fun.
Foodie Friday: Thunder Bay Grille
Executive Chef Zach Bolin from Thunder Bay Grille joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Bolin discussed some of their offerings as well as cooking class that will be available in January and February. Thunder Bay Grille is located on Brady Street in Davenport and their hours are...
GoFundMe Set Up For Davenport’s Grilled Cheese Bar After Water Main Break
The Village of East Davenport's Grilled Cheese Bar is looking for your help to come back. Last weekend, a water main burst outside of the Grilled Cheese Bar, which is on Mound Street in the Village of East Davenport. It caused severe damage to the inside of the business and forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
Brew Lovers Rejoice: Twisted Paddle Brewery Set to Open in DeWitt, IA
Great news for the new year, a new brewery is coming to the QCA and it's called Twisted Paddle. They're located in DeWitt, IA and I'm really excited to check them out! Unfortunately, we don't have an exact date for when they'll be open yet, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed that they open up soon.
A Capitol renovation is nearly done
Thirteen years after it closed, the grand and historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Davenport may finally be ready for its closeup in about four months. The nearly 103-year-old, 1,500-seat theater at 326 W. 3rd St. has been rigorously, lovingly renovated to its former glory — as part of the $24-million restoration and transformation of the 10-story Kahl Building. The Capitol expects to reopen to events (potentially comedy, music, films and dance) this spring, chief developer Chris Ales said Thursday.
Two New Mexican Restaurants Have Opened in the Corridor
If you're looking for Mexican food, you don't have to look far! Eastern Iowa is home to a TON of Mexican restaurants, including two new ones right here in the Corridor!. Let's start over in Hiawatha. Last month, a new place called 4 Hermanos Mexican Food opened in the former Karma Coffee Cafe at 1725 Boyson Road. The coffee shop closed its doors last March after around four-years in business.
Vendors Wanted: Goose Lake Volunteer Fire Department Craft Show Fundraiser
Goose Lake Volunteer Fire Department Craft Show Fundraiser - Looking for vendors!. Corey Sweely and Carrie Bird are looking to host a vendor show on February 18th, 2023 in Goose Lake to raise funds to support the fire department and help with much-needed repairs, supplies, and equipment. Corey and Carrie...
Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice
A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
Experience the Stories Behind the Music “In Their Own Words”
Knowing the context and inspiration behind a song can help people understand the emotions and experiences the artist is trying to convey, creating a deeper connection. It can also help people relate to the song personally if it's about an event or experience they've had. And even if none of that applies, understanding the story behind the song can just make it more interesting and engaging. Basically, it adds depth and meaning to the music, making it more enjoyable.
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa
When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
The Quad City Rollers Roller Derby Boot Camp Is Back And Ready For You
Start the New Year by kicking some butt on the rink with the Quad City Rollers. The Quad City Rollers have a Roller Derby Boot Camp starting this weekend and everybody is welcome!. Who are the Quad City Rollers?. The Quad City Rollers have been rockin' and rollin' since 2006....
'I worked with her everyday' | Colleagues share memories of Davenport apartment fire victim
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The community continues to mourn a Davenport woman who lost her life in an apartment fire. on Dec. 30. 31-year-old Marissa Lard died the day before Christmas Eve. Her son, Ky Lard remains in critical condition. Lard worked in the dietary department at the retirement community Iowa Masonic.
WATCH: Davenport Central Performs in London New Year’s Day Parade
Davenport Central High School's Marching Blue Devils made a historic performance this weekend when they marched to represent the state of Iowa in the world's largest New Year's Day Parade in London. The band was initially invited to perform at the 2021 New Year's Day Parade, but due to travel...
Eastern Iowa Public Libraries Are Going Fine Free In 2023
The Davenport Public Library and all of the RiverShare Libraries are making sure all library patrons start the New Year with their best foot forward. To help folks do that, the Davenport Public Library and the RiverShare Libraries are going fine-free in 2023 and also dropping fines for more than 10,000 people.
‘He knows grandpa’s there.’ QC native, by injured grandson’s side, mourns daughter
Former Hawkeye baseball player will be with severely burned grandson at Shriners' hospital in Texas. Watching his severely burned grandson airlifted from University Hospitals, Iowa City, to Shriners Children’s Texas, was a bittersweet moment Thursday for a Quad-City native. Troy Lard grew up in the west end of Rock...
City of Sterling Finally are Able to Keep Tabs on What is Happening at the Old Franz Manufacturing Building
The Old Franz Manufacturing Building sits in downtown Sterling and at the recent Sterling City Council meeting; Mayor Skip Lee asked if the city was keeping an eye on what is happening there. The mayor was told it is hard to keep tabs because the building has an out of...
