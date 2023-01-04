Police: man shot by LA officers was armed with sharp object

Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man who approached them with a sharp object, officials said.

The officers responded Tuesday in South LA and encountered the man clutching a metal object about a foot (30 cm) long, according to the Los Angeles Police Department .

“After telling the suspect to drop the metal object several times, he did not and approached the officers, at which time an officer involved shooting occurred,” the department said in a statement.

The unidentified man was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital, where he later died, the statement said.

No officers were hurt.

The shooting is under investigation.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .