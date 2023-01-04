ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police: man shot by LA officers was armed with sharp object

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man who approached them with a sharp object, officials said.

The officers responded Tuesday in South LA and encountered the man clutching a metal object about a foot (30 cm) long, according to the Los Angeles Police Department .

“After telling the suspect to drop the metal object several times, he did not and approached the officers, at which time an officer involved shooting occurred,” the department said in a statement.

The unidentified man was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital, where he later died, the statement said.

No officers were hurt.

The shooting is under investigation.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Driver suspected of resisting arrest dies in LAPD custody

VENICE, Calif. – A possibly intoxicated man suspected of causing a traffic crash in Venice and then running away died after Los Angeles Police Department officers used a stun gun on him while trying to arrest him, police said Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Venice and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Suspect dies after officers use TASER on him in Venice arrest

A suspect died after officers used a TASER on him during an arrest in the Venice area on Tuesday.  The suspect has been identified as Keenan Anderson by the Los Angeles Police Department. Police responded to a crash in the area of Venice Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard around 3:38 p.m., said LAPD. When officers arrived, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman succumbs to injuries after being shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles died Friday from her wounds. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

LA deputy investigated for pulling gun on parked driver

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a deputy drew a gun and threatened to shoot the driver of a parked car on New Year’s Eve. The department on Friday release body-cam video of the New Year’s Eve encounter in unincorporated South Los Angeles. The video doesn’t say why the car was stopped. But it shows the deputy threatening to shoot the driver, a young Black man, in the chest if he tries to drive away. The driver eventually gets out of the car and is handcuffed. The Sheriff’s Department says he wasn’t arrested but only cited for having a missing license plate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Man suspected of attempted burglary at family home of Billie Eilish arrested

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Highland Park Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of North Avenue 57, near York Boulevard, regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence at the home, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in LA area

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in South Gate. The shooting was reported at 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, one block west of Atlantic Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
SOUTH GATE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed by LAPD officer

LOS ANGELES – A 45-year-old man who police shot to death at an apartment in the Westlake area was identified Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street on a domestic violence restraining order violation, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Man gets life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10

A Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ramiro...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A man who was fatally shot in East Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Edgar Acosta was 27 years old, and his city of residence was not known, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD officer defends shooting of man in Montecito Heights

A Los Angeles police officer says in new court papers that he shot a man in self-defense when he and his partner responded to a 2018 assault with a deadly weapon call and found two people sleeping on a driveway in Montecito Heights, an incident which is the subject of a wrongful death suit by the descendant’s parents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Two Los Angeles Men Arrested on Various Charges After Search of Home in Studio City Uncovers Multiple Assault Rifles with Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition

January 5, 2023 - The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters reports the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force have arrested a suspect for Assault with a Deadly Weapon -ADW with a (Firearm) in addition to being a Parolee at large. On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Calif. Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting on Her Way to a Party with Her Dad

Marissa Perez, 25, was preparing to become a mom in June A pregnant California woman was shot and killed last week as she was heading out to a birthday party with her father.  Marissa Perez, 25, was killed around 7:30 pm on Dec. 29 in Artesia, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau.  Perez was in the passenger side of a vehicle while her father was driving to pick up a birthday cake, ABC7 reports. An unknown driver allegedly pulled up beside Perez's car and...
ARTESIA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
122K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy