Texas basketball interim coach Rodney Terry blames defensive lapses for No. 6 Longhorns' loss to Kansas State

Rewind: Kansas State 97, Baylor 95 (OT)
The Tang Gang continues to impress. Home win in overtime. Program-record scoring performance. Road win at the preseason pick for Big 12 champion. That’s all Jerome Tang’s group has accomplished through 15 games as Kansas State moved to 14-1 with Saturday’s 97-95 overtime triumph at No. 19-ranked Baylor. With 32 seconds to play in the overtime period, Ismael Massoud caught a baseline-fired pass from point guard Markquis Nowell. Massoud rose for an in-rhythm shot to the right of the top, fired and found net. The Wildcats went in front by 97-96 then added Nowell’s late free throw after Adam Flagler lost his dribble out-of-bounds for BU. Nowell missed the second with :05 showing then lived through Caleb Lohner’s shot from the left wing.
Bears season on the ropes after 97-95 loss to Kansas State
Needing a victory to stave off their first 0-3 start in Big 12 play since the 2005-06 season, Baylor turned to senior guard Adam Flagler with 31-seconds to go and trailing Kansas State by 1-point. In this situation at the end of the second half, Flagler drew the double team and hit Jalen Bridges for an open three to tie the game late. This time, Flagler would not pass to Bridges, who was wide open at the top of the arc, but lose the ball out of bounds trying to turn the corner.
Everything Mike Boynton said after Oklahoma State's 56-46 loss vs. No. 6 Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball had one of its best defensive performances of the season against No. 6 Texas on Saturday. Unfortunately, the Cowboys (9-6, 1-2 Big 12) also had their worst offensive outing in the 56-46 loss to the Longhorns (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Hoops Walk & Talk: Kansas State wins in OT at Baylor as Markquis Nowell continues brilliant play
Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 97, Baylor 95 (OT) GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State moved to 14-1 and 3-0 in Big 12 play with a 97-95 overtime victory at Baylor. It was Jerome Tang's first game back at Baylor, where he coached for 19 years under Scott Drew, but it was senior guard Markquis Nowell who stole the show in the final game between these teams in the soon-t0-be-retired Ferrell Center. Nowell scored 32 points an dished out 14 assists for Tang's Wildcats, becoming the first K-State player to record back-to-back 30-plus games since Michael Beasley in 2008. Nowell's improvement and stats are a stunning development for the program.
Three observations from Kansas' 76-62 win over West Virginia
Kansas improved to 14-1 (3-0 Big 12) on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. Here are three observations from the game... All season, KU has played with a smaller starting lineup than we usually see from a Bill Self team. KJ Adams is 6-foot-7, far from the 6-foot-10 and 7-foot measurements of recent starters David McCormack and Udoka Azubuike. The lack of size on the interior has its pros and cons with one weakness being that opposing teams with size can give KU issues. On paper, West Virginia appeared to be that.
kggfradio.com
Kansas State looks to continue Hot Start against Baylor
The Kansas State Wildcats are off to a 13-1 start under Jerome Tang, the best start for a first year head coach in Wildcats basketball history. After a massive win against the Texas Longhorns in Austin, KState stays in the state of Texas and travels to Waco to battle the 19th ranked Baylor Bears.
Texas Football: Predicting every commitment at All-American Bowl
One of the biggest All-American games for high school recruits is set to take place, with a few notable Texas football targets, on Jan. 7. Texas will see some of its priority recruits from the 2023 class take part in the Army All-American Bowl this weekend. And there are even...
No, Texas basketball should not consider hiring Jamie Dixon
Many college hoops media outlets have released the top candidates they feel could be right to take the head coaching job with the Texas basketball program to replace the recently-fired Chris Beard. Some of the common names mentioned as possible candidates for the Texas job opening are the Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats, and Brooklyn Nets assistant Royal Ivey.
Top247 ATH Jelani McDonald commits to Texas at All-American Bowl
Waco (Texas) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald announced his commitment to Texas during Saturday’s broadcast of the All-American Bowl. He also strongly considered Oklahoma State and Baylor. Tabbed by the Top247 as the country’s No. 5 athlete and No. 97 prospect overall, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound McDonald adds to a...
NCAA Coach Of The Year Chris Beard Fired!
It wasn't that long ago basketball coach Chris Beard was the hottest commodity on the market. In 2019 he was named NCAA Coach of the Year after leading the Texas Tech men's basketball team to the Final Four, finishing in second place. Beard left Texas Tech to be the head coach at his alma mater, the University of Texas. Coach Beard was currently in his second season of a 7-year contract that was paying him $5 million a year, with incentives the contract totaled $35 million.
Klieman says entire K-State offensive line will return in 2023
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State head football coach Chris Klieman said in an interview with ESPN on Thursday he expects the Wildcats to return their entire starting offensive line for the 2023 season. “I think everybody, our top eight offensive lineman [are] returning,” Klieman told ESPN. The biggest note here is that the ‘Cats will get […]
K-State quarterback commit named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The best high school football player is headed to K-State. Gatorade awards a player of the year in each state for each sport. The 2022 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year for football is Maize quarterback Avery Johnson. Johnson, a consensus four-star prospect by 247 Sports, announced his commitment to the […]
Tang Talk: The best quotes from recent Jerome Tang interviews
AUSTIN – For a first-week conference game and the initial Jan. 3 roadtrip for Kansas State, there wasn’t much of a feeling-out process. K-State flat got after it to build a 20-point lead and win comfortably in Texas’ first conference game at its new home, the Moody Center. The Wildcats shot 60.0% for the game to break an all-time program scoring mark in the 116-103 victory. Markquis Nowell set the fast-paced tempo to play all 20 second-half minutes and finish with nine assists to complement his 36 points. Floor leadership at its best as the Cats mounted 23 assists on the night and hit a flurry of shots. Coach Jerome Tang commented on a range of topics in the Tuesday night postgame from Austin; each quote attributed to the K-State head coach:
Ex-TCU Coach Gary Patterson Opines on Horned Frogs’ CFP Run
The longtime Texas Christian football coach worked for Steve Sarkisian at rival Texas this season.
Watch: Longhorns welcome 2023 early enrollees
A number of early enrollees from the Longhorns' 2023 signing class have made the move to the Forty Acres as they prepare for the next chapter of their football careers. Texas is set to have 15 early enrollees available for winter offseason conditioning and spring football, including all four of the Longhorns' five-star signees — quarterback Arch Manning, linebacker Anthony Hill, running back Cedric Baxter Jr. and wide receiver Johntay Cook.
Longhorns Made Firm Stance in Firing Chris Beard
The Texas Longhorns made the only decision they could on Thursday, firing Chris Beard
Breaking: Major College Basketball Coach Fired On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns made a decision on head coach Chris Beard. According to multiple reports, the Longhorns have fired the successful coach 'for cause." The decision comes after he was suspended indefinitely last month due to a felony charge for allegedly strangling his fiancée. "The University...
Texas Fires Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Beard
The school announced the decision on Thursday following an assault charge in December.
Five Potential Chris Beard Replacements at Texas
A look at five candidates to replace Chris Beard at Texas.
Chris Beard was given opportunity to resign as Texas basketball coach before being fired
Chris Beard was given the opportunity to resign as Texas basketball coach before being fired on Thursday, according to documents obtained by Horns247 under the Texas open records law. Beard, who had been suspended without pay since Dec. 12, when he was charged with third-degree felony assault on a female...
