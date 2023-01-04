ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartz calls for ‘productive conversation’ after withdrawing McCarthy support for speaker

By Samantha-Jo Roth, Congressional Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Washington Examiner

Majority of McCarthy's defectors received thousands in campaign funds during midterms

The majority of the Republicans opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid for House speaker received a total of $120,000 in campaign funds from the party leader’s political action committee during the midterm cycle, according to finance filings. At least 20 Republicans have voted against McCarthy’s nomination to become...
Washington Examiner

Biden’s border visit leads to blowback from Left

President Joe Biden satisfied long-standing calls from conservatives by deciding to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend. The visit comes alongside a host of new immigration measures designed to stem the record flow of illegal crossings. While border hawks remain skeptical, the move also comes with the risk of alienating Biden's more progressive supporters.
EL PASO, TX
The Hill

Campaign Report — Stabenow throws Democrats a Senate curveball

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday, and Thursday as we make sense of this year’s elections and look ahead to 2024. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester and Caroline Vakil. Someone forward this newsletter to you? Subscribe here. Dems’ 2024 Senate…
MICHIGAN STATE

