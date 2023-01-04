ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City Education Department Restricts Access to ChatGPT to Encourage Independent Thinking

As Firstly Reported by Chalkbeat Newyork ,The New York City Department of Education has made the decision to block access to ChatGPT, a chatbot utilizing machine learning, due to concerns over "safety and accuracy." While the chatbot can provide quick answers to questions, the department is worried that it does not foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills, which are essential for academic and lifelong success. Instead of relying on ChatGPT for quick answers, the education department believes it is important to focus on teaching students how to think critically and solve problems on their own.
