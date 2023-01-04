Read full article on original website
SPR Media Partner- Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center presents The Four Seasons
Spokane Public Radio is a media partner for the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center's presentation of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble's The Four Seasons, February 11 at the Gonzaga University’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. The modern dance group led by Cleo Parker Robinson is coming to Gonzaga University’s...
From the Studio: "Scattered Storms" by Siri Stensberg
Artist Siri Stensberg entered the KPBX studio to talk with E.J. Iannelli about her exhibition “Scattered Storms,” which opens tomorrow (Jan. 10) at the Spokane Falls Community College Fine Art Gallery. The Wisconsin-based multimedia artist and recent Washington State University at Pullman MFA grad explained the idea behind...
Former North Idaho College interim president added to list of subpoenas in civil suit
Former North Idaho College wrestling coach and interim president Michael Sebaaly has been added to a list of people and entities subpoenaed by current NIC attorney Art Macomber as he investigates the hiring of NIC President Nick Swayne. Most of the subpoenas, first reported by the Coeur d’Alene Press, were...
New five member Spokane County Commission elect Mary Kuney as chair
In a tense Tuesday meeting, the Spokane County Board of Commissioners voted to make Mary Kuney their next chair. This is the first year the county has five commissioners, and the first-year elections were held in districts, instead of county wide. That led to two new Democrats winning seats on...
