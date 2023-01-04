Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Shawnee Police Department gets a donation from the Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles donated money to help the Shawnee Township Police Department purchase necessary equipment. The Lima FOE 370 donated $3,000 to help the Shawnee police pay for new radios for their officers. Their current radios are outdated, and if they break, it is no longer possible to purchase replacement parts. As other agencies are also upgrading radios, Shawnee Township wants to make sure that their radio systems is compatible, because they're so important in their work.
hometownstations.com
Hancock Park District celebrates Old Rock Day with public fossil exhibit
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - January 7th is National Old Rock Day, so the Hancock Park District brought the oldest rocks they could find to share with the public. There was a wide variety of fossils and minerals on display, from arrow heads to whale vertebrae. Attendees played bingo for the chance to win their own fossil to take home and could ask Program Specialist Chris Allen to tell them about any piece that caught their eye. The exhibit is her own personal collection and includes rare "miners' dollars" that were formed during the Ice Age and sent to her by her nephew who works in a coal mine where they are found.
hometownstations.com
Free performance of "Come to the Table" hopes to promote a sense of unity within Lima and the region
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Production of a new "Last Supper" event is set to begin in Lima. Rehearsals start Saturday for "Come to the Table", a last supper drama. St. John Catholic Church on S. Main Street will be the site of the production. It will include all types of art forms including poetry, dance, and singing. The drama will portray DaVinci's last supper in a non-denominational, combined faith event. The hope is to promote a wider sense of unity within Lima and the region.
hometownstations.com
Lima residents share their resolutions for 2023
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many of us can relate, we start a new year with high hopes to better ourselves, but life gets busy and those goals fall by the wayside. New Year's resolutions can be different for everyone. Some are focused on exercising and eating healthy, while others want to become more organized or focus on finances. Recent studies show that nearly a quarter of people who set goals quit in the first week, and only 9% successfully come through with those goals by the end of the year. Your News Now spoke to a few Lima residents to see what they are working on this year.
hometownstations.com
Community feedback wanted at upcoming meeting on proposed Lima Community Aquatic Center
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area residents got their first look at the proposed Lima Community Aquatic Center last July and as the project heads into the next phase, another public meeting is being held. At this meeting, a concept design will be introduced that shows the features that can possibly...
hometownstations.com
Lima Chapter of the NAACP identifies 6 issues they want to see improved in Lima area
LIMA,OH (WLIO) - The Lima Chapter of the NAACP has created a list of key issues they will be focusing on in 2023 and beyond. The organization identified six game changers that they will be focusing on improving in the next two years, some include improving heath for minorities and criminal reform. Along with that, they want to see increased economic sustainability for individuals of color to help offset the rise of violent crime in the Lima area.
hometownstations.com
Van Wert County Agricultural Society Receives Grants from Van Wert County Foundation
Press Release from the Van Wert County Agricultural Society / Van Wert County Fairgrounds: Van Wert, OH | The Van Wert County Agricultural Society has received two grants from the Van Wert County Foundation totaling $36,750 from the John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund. The Ag Society applied for the grants during the 2022 Fall Competitive Grant Cycle. The competitive grant cycle is a biannual process where Van Wert County nonprofits, government, and schools can apply for funding for special projects or programs impacting Van Wert County. The applications submitted are reviewed and voted on by The Foundation’s Board of Trustees with the main focus of the process being how the organization’s project is focused on creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community.
hometownstations.com
Van Wert Police Department warning the public to keep an eye out for counterfeit bills
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The Van Wert Police Department is warning people to watch out for counterfeit bills. They say in a Facebook post, anyone accepting payment is asked to closely check any bills they receive because several businesses in Van Wert and Delphos have reported receiving fake currency. If the bill feels too thin, the color doesn't seem right or does not have raised ink or red and blue fibers through it, the bill may be a counterfeit. The best way businesses can make sure money is legitimate is by making sure you mark it with a counterfeit pen before completing a transaction.
hometownstations.com
Lima Memorial Health System is now offering Direct Access Testing for patients
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - In an effort to assist individuals in taking charge of their health, Lima Memorial Health System presents "DAT". "Direct Access Testing" just started this week where people can get a variety of lab tests without a doctor's order. Hospital officials say it's a way to help people without insurance get basic testing done. It's similar to the screenings provided at local health fairs which are convenient and at a low cost.
hometownstations.com
Lima Fire Department urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code
Lima Fire Department urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code. Ohio Fire Code says that businesses located in mall strips or those who are connected to one another have their business address at the back door of the location. This would help firefighters know which structure they are entering when called for a fire. Not having the code could cause further damage during the time it takes firefighters to pinpoint which business they can enter.
hometownstations.com
You can save a life by learning CPR; Resources to learn available in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the entire world praying for the recovery of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, many are also looking to learn more about CPR. Lima Memorial Health System says that learning CPR can help save lives, and resources are available in the local area such as the American Red Cross and Lima Memorial. Classes, as well as information guides, can help you learn CPR as well as the most important methods to follow. Also, knowing where to get an automated external defibrillator, also known as an AED, can give you helpful information on saving a person's life.
hometownstations.com
Lima Family YMCA announces next two "No School Days" for kids
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a chance for students to stay active when school is on a holiday. The Lima Family YMCA has announced the next two dates for their "No School Days" program. It's an opportunity for parents to sign their kids up for a day full of activities. It is a supervised program that includes crafts, games, movies, and swimming. "No School Days" are open to members and non-members as well. Registration is open to attend on Martin Luther King Day on January 16th and Presidents Day on February 20th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools Superintendent Jill Ackerman
Lima City Schools Superintendent Jill Ackerman chatted with us. She talked about parent-teacher conferences and snow days.
hometownstations.com
14th annual Father-Daughter Dance set for February 4th
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has become a tradition for families in the area and the Lima Family YMCA is proud to host it once again. It is an opportunity for dads to show their little girls how a lady should be treated. This year marks the 14th Father-Daughter Dance and it has grown every year. It started in the community room and is now hosted in the gymnasium where it's decked out with a DJ spinning the tunes and dads and daughters showing their moves on the dance floor. Organizers say it is heartwarming to see the bonds between the fathers and their little girls.
hometownstations.com
ONU awarded nearly $1 million from State of Ohio for STEM student support
Press Release from Ohio Northern University: ADA, Ohio - Ohio Northern University has received a substantial Choose Ohio First (COF) grant for STEM student recruitment and retention. Totaling $952,000, the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) fiscal year 2023 grant funding will assist ONU students studying in STEM and health professions majors.
hometownstations.com
Fitness Fun Day returns to the Lima YMCA
LIMA,OH (WLIO) - If you have a fitness goal for 2023, the Lima YMCA could have a class to help get you there. After taking the last two years off because of the pandemic, the Y brought back their Fitness Fun Day. Members and non-members could come in Saturday morning and take part in eight different 30-minute sample classes. If you like the stretching that goes along with yoga, or building your core, or if you like to get your heart pumping with Zumba, there is a class for everyone to take. Plus, working out is much more fun with a friend.
hometownstations.com
Patrol’s Sergeant Sisco promoted to Lieutenant at the Van Wert Post
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Columbus – On January 1, Sergeant Joseph R. Sisco was promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Sisco will remain in his current assignment at the Van Wert Post to serve as post commander.
hometownstations.com
Watch out for scams on Facebook
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Think before you click! Facebook scams are more rampant than ever with the goal to steal your personal information. In a recent phishing scam, cybercriminals are using real Facebook pages to impersonate Facebook itself. It starts with a fake email stating your account will be deactivated unless you click a link. That leads to a spoofed website that looks like a real Facebook login, which allows scammers to take hold of your account. Whether it be a comment, message, or e-mail, scams often come with urgent headlines designed to grab your attention, and the better business bureau warns any link can be suspicious.
hometownstations.com
Delphos schools go into lockdown after an elementary student brandishes a BB gun in class
Superintendent Doug Westrick from Delphos City School District notified parents and the public that this morning an elementary student was waving a BB gun around in their classroom and the district went into lockdown. Westrick said the student brought the BB gun to school, brandished it in the classroom, and...
hometownstations.com
Third District Court of Appeals rules in favor of a retrial for Clois-Ray Adkins
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man convicted of a 2017 murder will be getting a new trial. The Third District Court of Appeals ruled that Clois-Ray Adkins needs to be retried in Allen County Common Pleas Court. In 2019, a jury found him guilty on two counts each of murder and felonious assault for the death of Robert Lee Smith. Adkins admitted to taking a tree branch and striking Smith in the head. The blow ended up killing Smith. Adkins said it was self-defense.
Comments / 0