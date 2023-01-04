ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James, MN

CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Break from snow with chilly temps, foggy evening in southern MN

MINNEAPOLIS -- We're finally getting a break from precipitation and snowfall this weekend, though temperatures will remain cold.There's still lots of snow out there - the multi-day system dropped over a foot in the metro area. It'll be a perfect day for outdoor activities in the snow, as it'll stay dry and sunny.Some areas in the south could see fog in the evening hours.The high temperature on Saturday will reach 18 degrees in the metro, and will climb back up into the 30s next week. WCCO Meteorologist Joseph Dames says it'll stay dry for some time; there won't be any precipitation for the next three to five days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Hundreds of crashes during Minnesota storm

KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-05-2023 - clipped version. Snow totals for the season have surpassed the average snowfall for the area, thankfully quiet conditions move in for the upcoming weekend. MN law closes a loophole for used cars. Updated: 12 hours ago. A new law that goes...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes

LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
BUFFALO, MN
willmarradio.com

Storm causes hundreds of crashes, Willmar got 14 inches of snow

(Golden Valley, MN) -- The winter storm was a contributing factor in hundreds of vehicle crashes Tuesday and Wednesday across the state. The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 386 crashes from 11:30 a-m Tuesday through 9:30 Wednesday night. Troopers say 22 people were hurt in those crashes and there was one fatal accident in Clearwater. Authorities also helped out at another 11-hundred incidents where vehicles went into the ditch, and 26 semis that jackknifed.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Weak system could bring some additional snow to Minnesota next week

(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says a weak winter storm system will push east across the central U.S. during the middle of next week, bringing the next chance for snow to Minnesota. Officials say consistency has been poor with the computer models, but the pattern doesn't suggest anything significant for snowfall at this point.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?

I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

They look pretty, but the costs of ice dams can really rack up

MINNEAPOLIS -- With this week's major dose of snow, many houses are showing the signs of ice dams. One company that clears ice dams says this is the busiest they've been in nearly a decade."I haven't seen it this bad in years, frankly. It's a bad season," Steve Kuhl said.He says hundreds of ice dams have been forming on homes across Minnesota, with his team now booking appointments several days out."We're just trying to work our way around the city to deal with the problems that are the worst problems, which is people that have the water coming in their...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

MN law closes a loophole for used cars

MN law closes a loophole for used cars
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Snowfall boom: A foot of snow now in much of the Twin Cities

Talk about a snowfall bonanza. Our 2-part slow-moving storm system is still spinning across southern Minnesota today. You can see the center vortex of the storm on radar loops spinning along I-35 near Faribault around midday. Our icy rain last evening changed to all snow overnight. Several hours of steadier...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Old Farmer’s Almanac January 2023 Prediction for Southeast Minnesota

Is anyone else ready for winter to be over? It's getting to be about that time when I'm getting sick of the snow. Actually, if the snow was light, fluffy, and pretty I'd be less upset. This weather we've had in southeast Minnesota recently has been nasty! But, of course, winter isn't over yet and the Old Farmer's Almanac has their winter weather prediction for this month.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital

A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
MINNESOTA STATE

