MINNEAPOLIS -- We're finally getting a break from precipitation and snowfall this weekend, though temperatures will remain cold.There's still lots of snow out there - the multi-day system dropped over a foot in the metro area. It'll be a perfect day for outdoor activities in the snow, as it'll stay dry and sunny.Some areas in the south could see fog in the evening hours.The high temperature on Saturday will reach 18 degrees in the metro, and will climb back up into the 30s next week. WCCO Meteorologist Joseph Dames says it'll stay dry for some time; there won't be any precipitation for the next three to five days.
KEYC
kfgo.com
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
willmarradio.com
(Golden Valley, MN) -- The winter storm was a contributing factor in hundreds of vehicle crashes Tuesday and Wednesday across the state. The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 386 crashes from 11:30 a-m Tuesday through 9:30 Wednesday night. Troopers say 22 people were hurt in those crashes and there was one fatal accident in Clearwater. Authorities also helped out at another 11-hundred incidents where vehicles went into the ditch, and 26 semis that jackknifed.
voiceofalexandria.com
(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says a weak winter storm system will push east across the central U.S. during the middle of next week, bringing the next chance for snow to Minnesota. Officials say consistency has been poor with the computer models, but the pattern doesn't suggest anything significant for snowfall at this point.
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
MINNEAPOLIS -- With this week's major dose of snow, many houses are showing the signs of ice dams. One company that clears ice dams says this is the busiest they've been in nearly a decade."I haven't seen it this bad in years, frankly. It's a bad season," Steve Kuhl said.He says hundreds of ice dams have been forming on homes across Minnesota, with his team now booking appointments several days out."We're just trying to work our way around the city to deal with the problems that are the worst problems, which is people that have the water coming in their...
KEYC
Among the many crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Wednesday's heavy snow was this jackknifing semi-trailer on I-94. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-94 just west of Albertville Premium Outlets. With the space between the westbound and eastbound...
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
mprnews.org
Talk about a snowfall bonanza. Our 2-part slow-moving storm system is still spinning across southern Minnesota today. You can see the center vortex of the storm on radar loops spinning along I-35 near Faribault around midday. Our icy rain last evening changed to all snow overnight. Several hours of steadier...
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in looking at the impressive snow totals across the state and where this storm ranks among all time winter storms. Also, looks at the weekend outlook and another winter storm possibly headed our way by the end of next week.
The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
KEYC
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey program fell to St. Cloud Cathedral 5-2 inside All Seasons Arena on Saturday. The Cougars were shut out by SCC 6-0 the previous night in St. Cloud.
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes has some of the most beautiful and majestic spots to call home in the entire United States. Anyone who lives in the Boundary Waters area can attest to that. But it's also home to a few notable exceptions, that for one reason or another,...
Record snowfall and precipitation for Twin Cities to start out January 2023
According to the National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen, Minnesota Climate Report, on January 4, 2022, the Twin Cities broke a couple of records following the heavy precipitation that fell during the ongoing snowstorm.
Is anyone else ready for winter to be over? It's getting to be about that time when I'm getting sick of the snow. Actually, if the snow was light, fluffy, and pretty I'd be less upset. This weather we've had in southeast Minnesota recently has been nasty! But, of course, winter isn't over yet and the Old Farmer's Almanac has their winter weather prediction for this month.
boreal.org
A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
