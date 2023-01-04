ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Devoted Allentown Charter School Teacher, Librarian 'Battled Cancer With Elegant Tenacity,' 36

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1GXb_0k3VhJoo00

Tributes are pouring in across state lines for Allentown charter school teacher, librarian, and former standout college athlete Amy L. (Zdrojesky) Rivera, who died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Thursday, Dec. 29 after a valiant cancer battle. She was 36.

Born in Allentown, Amy always had a passion for outdoor activities like horseback riding and gardening, her obituary says.

She went on to attend the University of Maine and was chosen for the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Regional All-American Second Team, earning honors on the America East All-Conference First Team two years in a row before graduating in 2008, according to her memorial.

Amy was a self-described “creative, life long learner and leader looking to inspire and help others be their best selves and learn new things,” according to her LinkedIn page.

She spent the last five years working as an English teacher and Librarian at the Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown, where she was “beloved by her students and her teammates alike” and had a “contagious passion for reading and excellent classroom management skills,” her memorial says.

She focused her professional goals on teaching and education, “taking pride in the difference she made at every step.”

Meanwhile, she pursued creative abilities like cooking, writing, and artistry and even launched two businesses — Delphine Handmade Jewelry and Dog Paw Barkery.

Amy is survived by her loving parents, Michael L. Zdrojesky and Billie (Kemmerer) Zdrojesky; stepfather John Dingler; her husband; her brother Michael W. Zdrojesky; sister Samantha Loose; step brothers Jason and Charles Dingler; step sister Jessica DeWever; her grandmothers Beatrice Kemmerer and Jeanette Zdrojesky; and her nieces and nephews: Jakob, Kaleb, Jefferson, Juliette, Aubrey, Gavin, Orion, and Brooks.

Numerous tributes poured into social media following Amy’s tragic passing:

Amy L Rivera taught at Executive Education Academy Charter School. She will be missed. May her family have the peace that excels all thought.

Posted by Executive Education Academy Charter School on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Today is a sad day. We send our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and teammates of Amy Zdrojesky ‘08 who...

Posted by University of Maine M Club on Thursday, December 29, 2022

Several coaches, teammates and other colleagues shared their thoughts on GoBlackBears.com as well.

“Amy was a quietly fierce warrior,” teammate Kristen O'Neill told the outlet. “She battled this cancer like she did every other competition or challenge in her life — with elegant tenacity (who knew there was such a thing?!) Amy appreciated all life had to offer her while those that know lesser struggle complain about simple things.”

Amy’s memorial will be held at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home in Allentown on Thursday, Jan. 5.

“When she stepped onto the turf she played with heart and soul and fought this awful, unfair battle of cancer with that same heart and soul,” Becca Fecteau told GoBlackBears. “I will forever remember and hold onto the many memories of Amy and the bonds that are forever instilled in our hearts.”

Contributions can be made in Amy’s loving memory at her alma mater with a note in her name or in her memory for kidney cancer research to the University of Maine Foundation (Two Alumni Place, Orono, Maine 04469-5792) or to the Andy Derr Foundation (144 Lilac Drive, Allentown, PA 18104).

“Amy was committed to affirming the voices of her students as well as encouraging a sense of their own ability to affect positive change in the world,” reads Amy’s obituary. “Above all, her approach was always one of deep care and love.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Amy L. (Zdrojesky) Rivera.

