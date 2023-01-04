Read full article on original website
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
Four new San Antonio spots to consider during National Pizza Week, Jan. 8-14
New to the SA pizza scene, spots like Via313 and Fiume are geared up to celebrate the weeklong food holiday.
This Spotify playlist is perfect for ‘90s San Antonio vibes
Alexa, play "La Charanga."
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
laprensatexas.com
A Pocketful of Miracles & a Pocketful of Candy! My Love Affair With Downtown San Antonio’s Silver Screens My Love Affair With Downtown San Antonio’s Silver Screens
WOW! What a place! I was inside an Aztec temple! It was an adventure. I was immediately overtaken by the rich smell of popcorn. We go to the concession stand and Sonny buys us popcorn and a Coke. Sonny showed me to my seat and I expected him and his...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's 25 most beautiful places
San Antonio is beautiful in many ways, but some places stand above the rest. Whether you want to soak in the natural beauty of South Texas, explore historic landmarks or grab a bite to eat in swanky surroundings, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the allure of the Alamo City.
15 developments and restaurants coming to San Antonio in 2023
Last year was all about groundwork. This year, we're gearing up for grand openings.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio home of the late wife of Luby's founder is back on the market with a $550,000 price cut
An elegant Alamo Heights home previously owned by Kathleen Lane Luby, the late wife of the founder of the iconic Luby's cafeteria chain, was listed a week ago for $1.95 million. The property originally hit the market in February of last year with a $2.5 million price tag. The three-bedroom,...
KSAT 12
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022
H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
MuySA: Coming to terms with San Antonio’s disdain for Marbach Road
San Antonio feels some type of way about Marbach.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023 include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, and more!
Our top choices for things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023, include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, Little Makers Workshop, Holiday Lights on the River Walk, and more!. Deal Alert – Check out Current discounts...
Mocktails are done right at these 11 San Antonio bars
Dry January is made easy with cocktails.
San Marcos to host Nuclear War Now's first U.S. metal festival
Metal music is alive deep in the heart of Texas.
San Antonio club owner Blayne Tucker, a tireless live-music champion, has died
Tucker owned St. Mary's Strip staple The Mix and helped secure $15 billion in relief funds for music venues during the pandemic.
In testy meeting, St. Mary's strip bar owners pressure construction crews
SAN ANTONIO — In a testy meeting Friday, bar owners told city leaders they should fire the contractor redoing roads and sidewalks along the St. Mary's strip. Construction will eventually make the stretch more walkable, but bad weather and an early sewerage mistake have delayed completion. The problems also forced road closures bar owners did not initially expect.
kut.org
Sudden closure of San Marcos’ only gay bar rattles LGBTQ community
Stonewall Warehouse, the first and only dedicated gay bar in San Marcos, closed its doors Jan. 1. Owner Jamie Frailicks said he felt it was time to move on from Stonewall, but he will continue to operate the downstairs bar, Freddy C's. Former manager Lena Jacobs said it broke her...
KENS 5
Best chicken ever? Inside Dave's Hot Chicken in San Antonio
People have been waiting for Dave's Hot Chicken to open in San Antonio. Lexi Hazlett went for the soft opening, and the line was out the door.
Adobe Verde set for a comeback in Gruene next month under new owners
It was forced to close in November.
San Antonio's new Escape Game brings thrilling mysteries, fun
We escaped the hard challenge.
Plans to transform iconic Tower Life Building move forward in new year
SAN ANTONIO — The iconic Tower Life Building is set to undergo a major transformation in the next two years that will make downtown living more accessible. The building was acquired in 2022 by Alamo Capital Advisors from a local ownership group that owned the building for nearly 80 years. The investment group plans to revive the building with 234 new residences and a restaurant on the ground level. The group is partnering with the McCombs family to make the project happen.
