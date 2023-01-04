SAN ANTONIO — The iconic Tower Life Building is set to undergo a major transformation in the next two years that will make downtown living more accessible. The building was acquired in 2022 by Alamo Capital Advisors from a local ownership group that owned the building for nearly 80 years. The investment group plans to revive the building with 234 new residences and a restaurant on the ground level. The group is partnering with the McCombs family to make the project happen.

