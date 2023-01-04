ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Saturday, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm, this weekend’s storm could have further complications stemming […]
KANSAS STATE
KTVU FOX 2

More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could effect you

OAKLAND calif., - The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind rain, and possible flooding. Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday. KTVU meteorologist, Rosemary Orozco, said the first round of wet weather will dry up by Sunday. According to...
SFGate

Public Emergency Alert System To Be Tested Saturday

A public emergency alert system will be tested in Southern Marin County Saturday, according to the Southern Marin Fire Protection District. The long range acoustic devices will tested in Mill Valley, Tam Valley, Strawberry and Sausalito. The tests are scheduled for noon Saturday and could include sirens and accompanying voice...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
SFGate

Rohnert Park Expressway Reopened Following Flooding

ROHNERT PARK (BCN) Rohnert Park Expressway has reopened following flooding Thursday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety announced Friday morning. The roadway had been closed in both directions due to flooding between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported Friday morning...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
SFGate

Water Main Breaks On C Street

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A water main break in San Rafael is affecting traffic on a portion of C Street in San Rafael Saturday morning. The street is impacted from Taylor Street to Treanor Street, according to the San Rafael Police Department. The break was reported at 12:49 a.m. Saturday. The...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

High surf in Pacifica knocks out concrete benches along beach

PACIFICA, Calif. - The 30-foot waves in Pacifica spotted along the coast this week are the highest and strongest residents have seen in years. On Friday, there was a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. and beach goers were taking video of the Pacific Ocean on Beach Boulevard in front of Sharp Park Beach.
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

The Daily 01-06-23 What to know about the 3 storms set to slam the Bay Area

Hope you enjoyed the relatively calm outdoor conditions today — the wet, windy weather is far from over. The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center is sounding the alarm bells with two more well-defined storms set to sweep California starting this weekend. Weather models are hinting at a third storm, and the rain could continue until mid-January. Here's what the latest forecast means for the Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy