Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Saturday, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm, this weekend’s storm could have further complications stemming […]
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
Major flooding and evacuations from California storm rock Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
'Major atmospheric river event' forecast for SF Bay Area: What to know
Two separate storms are poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area, Saturday through Tuesday.
KTVU FOX 2
More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could effect you
OAKLAND calif., - The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind rain, and possible flooding. Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday. KTVU meteorologist, Rosemary Orozco, said the first round of wet weather will dry up by Sunday. According to...
SFGate
Public Emergency Alert System To Be Tested Saturday
A public emergency alert system will be tested in Southern Marin County Saturday, according to the Southern Marin Fire Protection District. The long range acoustic devices will tested in Mill Valley, Tam Valley, Strawberry and Sausalito. The tests are scheduled for noon Saturday and could include sirens and accompanying voice...
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
SFGate
Rohnert Park Expressway Reopened Following Flooding
ROHNERT PARK (BCN) Rohnert Park Expressway has reopened following flooding Thursday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety announced Friday morning. The roadway had been closed in both directions due to flooding between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported Friday morning...
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
Exactly 41 years ago, the Bay Area was hit by another deadly storm
A total of 31 people were killed during the 1982 storm in the Bay Area, mostly by mudslides.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
What to know about the California storm heading into the weekend
More rain and wind are set to pummel Northern California in the coming days.
SFGate
Water Main Breaks On C Street
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A water main break in San Rafael is affecting traffic on a portion of C Street in San Rafael Saturday morning. The street is impacted from Taylor Street to Treanor Street, according to the San Rafael Police Department. The break was reported at 12:49 a.m. Saturday. The...
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
Timeline: 'Parade of storms' lined up for Bay Area as bomb cyclone recovery continues
As recovery continues from several powerful storms, more rain is on the way and the two periods of highest concern through next Tuesday will be Late Saturday/Early Sunday and Monday morning.
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangers
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As a dangerous atmospheric river moves over the San Francisco Bay Area, ABC7 News has reported widespread storm damage. The following is a map showing the locations where a Level 5 storm, as measured by the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, has caused power outages, landslide danger, and tree damage.
KTVU FOX 2
High surf in Pacifica knocks out concrete benches along beach
PACIFICA, Calif. - The 30-foot waves in Pacifica spotted along the coast this week are the highest and strongest residents have seen in years. On Friday, there was a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. and beach goers were taking video of the Pacific Ocean on Beach Boulevard in front of Sharp Park Beach.
KTVU FOX 2
Raw video: Skyfox over Redwood Road closure in Alameda County
Skyfox flew above Redwood Road in unincorporated Alameda County on Thursday. The road is closed at mile marker 8.15 due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues caused by storms.
The Daily 01-06-23 What to know about the 3 storms set to slam the Bay Area
Hope you enjoyed the relatively calm outdoor conditions today — the wet, windy weather is far from over. The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center is sounding the alarm bells with two more well-defined storms set to sweep California starting this weekend. Weather models are hinting at a third storm, and the rain could continue until mid-January. Here's what the latest forecast means for the Bay Area.
Capitola slammed by California storm, staggers toward recovery
The Capitola Wharf, a historic wooden jetty, is now disconnected from the town.
SFGate
