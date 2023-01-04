Read full article on original website
Where could Baker Mayfield play next season? Ranking the potential options
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Baker Mayfield’s 2022 season has been a whirlwind. He started the year in training camp with the Carolina Panthers, earning the starting job. But after being benched twice, the Panthers waived him, and the Rams picked him up. Los Angeles has helped to give Mayfield...
Darius Garland still bothered by painful thumb injury: ‘Just trying to play through it’
DENVER -- Darius Garland returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ lineup on Friday. But he wasn’t himself. “Felt like I could come back and help the team,” Garland said following Cleveland’s 121-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets. “I’m trying to just go out there and play through it. I know it’s gonna have an effect on me. I was just trying to fight through and play my game.”
Browns rookie DE Alex Wright learning from the positive and negative in Jadeveon Clowney’s Cleveland tenure
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns rookie Alex Wright has learned a lot from two of his pass rushing idols this year in teammates Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. That remains true even now, as Clowney appears to be on his way out in Cleveland. The Browns sent Clowney home before practice...
Making sense of the Bengals’ latest playoff implications: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are fizzing with frustration after the NFL’s latest decision on the upcoming playoffs. After the league officially cancelled the Bengals-Bills game this week, they confirmed what the playoff implications for the AFC would look like after reaching an agreement. However, that has Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and most of the team frustrated and dissatisfied with a resolution that they consider inequitable.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ top-ranked defense shredded by Denver Nuggets in 121-108 loss
DENVER -- Not even the NBA’s top-ranked defense -- or a stoppage for a crooked hoop -- could slow down the rolling Denver Nuggets. The Cleveland Cavaliers opened their longest remaining road trip of the season with a 121-108 loss in the Mile High City on Friday night. The stumble snaps Cleveland’s three-game winning streak. Denver, the Western Conference’s top team, has won four of its last five and nine of 11. The Nuggets have also won 10 in a row at boisterous Ball Arena -- the most difficult building for opponents this season.
Cavaliers continue getting torched at the 3-point line in loss to Nuggets: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers own one of the best team defensive ratings in the NBA this season, but lately it seems like teams have taken advantage of Cleveland from beyond the 3-point arc. In Friday’s 121-108 loss to the Nuggets, the Cavs surrendered 51 points on 17 made...
Bengals vs. Bills game won’t be resumed by NFL; playoff seedings still uncertain: Report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Associated Press reported on Thursday that the Bengals vs. Bills game that was suspended in the first quarter on Monday night after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field won’t be completed. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field after making a tackle in...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell second in All-Star voting among East guards; Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen lagging behind
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell could be headed to his fourth All-Star Game as a starter next month. Mitchell, who is averaging career-highs in points (29.0) and shooting percentage (48.7%) in his first season with the Cavaliers, ranks second among Eastern Conference guards in the first batch of fan voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City -- the place where Mitchell played the first five years of his stellar career.
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets: Live updates as Evan Mobley and Cleveland open a 5-game road trip in Denver
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Evan Mobley drained the game-winning shot with four seconds on the clock in Wednesday’s win against the Suns. Now Mobley and the Cavaliers head on the road for a five-game trip beginning Friday in Denver. Mobley contributed six points, a team-high eight rebounds and two...
Suns coach Monty Williams sees J.B. Bickerstaff as a perfect fit in Cleveland: What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff has weathered many storms this season. In just 39 games, there have been 17 different starting lineups, sluggish starts (like Wednesday’s) and defensive eyesores with stretches of painful basketball. Through it all, Bickerstaff has helped the Cavs continue to grow despite a...
