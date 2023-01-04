Read full article on original website
Cumberland Valley’s Jill Jekot reaches milestone in loss to rival Central Dauphin
On a night when another Cumberland Valley sharpshooter named Jekot reached a milestone, Central Dauphin had the final say in a key Mid-Penn Commonwealth girls basketball scrap. In a game framed by defense, Kenedy Cooper’s 13 points and a momentum-filled fourth quarter angled Central Dauphin to a 38-35 victory along...
Mia Libby, Haley Noblit pace Greencastle-Antrim girls hoops past Gettysburg in Colonial Division action
The Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team remained unbeaten Friday night following a 51-16 victory over Gettysburg in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. Mia Libby had a game-high 16 for GA. Haley Noblit added 12 points and Rylee Henson pitched in with 10. Thanks for visiting PennLive. Quality local journalism has...
Red Land girls coast to 58-33 divisional win over Hershey
Red Land built an early lead and didn’t look back as the Patriots downed Hershey 58-33 in Mid-Penn Keystone action Friday. The Patriots led 29-15 by the intermission. Maurai Toro led the Pats with 12 points, while Kendall Metzell netted 11 points in the divisional win. Metzell and teammate Jaelyn Dell each tallied 7 first-half points to help spark the early rally. Carlee Collier and Karli DaCosta chipped in 8 points apiece.
Shippensburg girls edge Waynesboro 40-35 in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Colonial tilt
In a spirited divisional clast, Shippensburg picked up a 40-35 victory against Waynesboro Friday. Elke Staver’s superb 21-point performance led the Greyhounds. Acasia Beam netted 10 points of her own in the Mid-Penn Colonial showdown. For the Indians, Kiera Pryor led the way with 16 points. Beam netted 9...
Balanced scoring attack propels Northern boys basketball to post Colonial Division victory over Big Spring
The Northern boys basketball team employed a balanced scoring attack to post a 51-34 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Big Spring Friday night. Nate Anderson scored 13 points for the Polar Bears, while Gavin Moyer added 11 and Ryland Yinger 10. Big Spring’s Jake Knouse was the game’s high...
McDevitt’s Stone Saunders named 2022-23 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After winning a state championship this fall, Bishop McDevitt Quarterback Stone Saunders has been named the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year. Saunders is only a sophomore. Saunders is the third Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Bishop McDevitt High School. The QB, along with […]
West Perry boys basketball battles illness
Couple a struggling team with a depleted roster due to illness and you have a recipe for disaster. That disaster culminated in the West Perry boys’ basketball team falling 56-30 at home to Gettysburg on Dec. 20, dropping their record to 0-7. “Three of our top six players were...
Dylan Levis’ hot start, JD Hunter and Nolan Buzalka’s strong 4th quarter help Cumberland Valley survive Central Dauphin
HARRISBURG— Cumberland Valley’s boys basketball team is comprised of a group of guys who play unselfishly, share the ball and execute their roles very well. In the game’s opening moments, it was senior guard Dylan Levis that paved the way for the Eagles, knocking down two back-to-back 3-pointers and cashing in another one at the beginning of the second.
Boiling Springs boys basketball downs East Pennsboro, 50-45
Brayden Richie and Ethan Yenser poured in 18 points apiece Friday night to lead the Boiling Springs boys basketball team past East Pennsboro in a Mid-Penn Conference crossover contest. Yenser scored 10 of his 18 points in the tightly-contested fourth quarter for the Bubblers. Dayrell Everett led the East Pennsboro...
Marissa and Maelyn Gingrich lift Mifflin County girls basketball to Keystone Division win over Mechanicsburg
The Mifflin County girls basketball team rode the strength of a 21-point third quarter en route to a 55-37 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory over Mechanicsburg Friday night. Marissa Gingrich poured in 20 points for the Huskies while Maelyn Gingrich added 17 more. Marissa Gingrich hit for 11 of her...
Mid-Penn Conference high school sports schedule for Jan. 7, 2023
Cumberland Valley at Lebanon, 8 a.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Camp Hill boys basketball comes-from-behind to beat Susquehanna Township in a Capital Division tilt
The Camp Hill boys basketball team rallied from a 6-point deficit entering the final stanza to defeat Susquehanna Township, 46-39, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game Friday night. The victory was the 100th win for Lions head coach Scott Barrows. Alex Long scored a game-high 17 points for Camp...
thesportspage.blog
Dunks for Drew: Watch live Greencastle vs. Boiling Springs, Chambersburg vs. Shippensburg 5:45 p.m. Saturday January 7
The 15th Annual Dunks for Drew Showcase will be held at Chambersburg Area Senior High School Saturday January 7th. The Greencastle-Antrim Blue Devils play the Boiling Springs Bubblers at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Shippensburg Greyhounds and Chambersburg Trojans. Pregame show at 5:45 p.m. and tip off at 6:00. Garry Kline and Ed Gotwals bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting. Click here or photo to watch.
Four double-figure scorers propel Gettysburg boys hoops past Greencastle-Antrim
The Gettysburg boys basketball team placed four players in double figures as the Warriors defeated Greencastle-Antrim, 65-61, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game Friday night. Greencastle-Antrim led 45-44 after three quarters but Gettysburg scored 21 fourth quarter points. Ian McClean scored 9 of his 17 points in the fourth...
Harrisburg girls hoops bests CD East in Commonwealth Division action.
The Harrisburg girls basketball team picked up its fifth win of the season in a 63-36 decision Friday night in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division game. Nyilah Luckett scored 12 points for CD East and Zarla Spann added 11 more. --
Bella Chimienti leads Central York past Cumberland Valley
YORK - Central York, which sits atop of the District 3 6A power rankings, fired on all cylinders Saturday to remain perfect in a, 43-27 win against Cumberland Valley. Shippensburg commit Bella Chimienti led the Panthers with 13 points.
Christian School of York girls basketball remains unbeaten with win over Dayspring Christian Academy
The Christian School of York girls basketball team ran its record to 10-0 as it defeated Dayspring Christian Academy Friday, 38-23. CSY was led in scoring by Linda Brown with 12 points and Rylie Bell who added 11. --
