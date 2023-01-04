ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

PennLive.com

Red Land girls coast to 58-33 divisional win over Hershey

Red Land built an early lead and didn’t look back as the Patriots downed Hershey 58-33 in Mid-Penn Keystone action Friday. The Patriots led 29-15 by the intermission. Maurai Toro led the Pats with 12 points, while Kendall Metzell netted 11 points in the divisional win. Metzell and teammate Jaelyn Dell each tallied 7 first-half points to help spark the early rally. Carlee Collier and Karli DaCosta chipped in 8 points apiece.
PennLive.com

West Perry boys basketball battles illness

Couple a struggling team with a depleted roster due to illness and you have a recipe for disaster. That disaster culminated in the West Perry boys’ basketball team falling 56-30 at home to Gettysburg on Dec. 20, dropping their record to 0-7. “Three of our top six players were...
PennLive.com

Dylan Levis’ hot start, JD Hunter and Nolan Buzalka’s strong 4th quarter help Cumberland Valley survive Central Dauphin

HARRISBURG— Cumberland Valley’s boys basketball team is comprised of a group of guys who play unselfishly, share the ball and execute their roles very well. In the game’s opening moments, it was senior guard Dylan Levis that paved the way for the Eagles, knocking down two back-to-back 3-pointers and cashing in another one at the beginning of the second.
thesportspage.blog

Dunks for Drew: Watch live Greencastle vs. Boiling Springs, Chambersburg vs. Shippensburg 5:45 p.m. Saturday January 7

The 15th Annual Dunks for Drew Showcase will be held at Chambersburg Area Senior High School Saturday January 7th. The Greencastle-Antrim Blue Devils play the Boiling Springs Bubblers at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Shippensburg Greyhounds and Chambersburg Trojans. Pregame show at 5:45 p.m. and tip off at 6:00. Garry Kline and Ed Gotwals bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting. Click here or photo to watch.
