The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Suspect's Cell Phone Pinged Near Home Where Killings Took Place a Dozen Times: Affidavit
"All of these occasions, except for one, occurred in the late evening and early morning hours of their respective days," the probable cause affidavit reads Now that a suspect has been apprehended in connection with the killings of four beloved University of Idaho students, more details on what led authorities to arrest the 28-year-old man has been released. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in his home state of Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths...
Court documents reveal evidence linking suspect to Idaho murders
A police affidavit released Thursday details alleged evidence connecting a suspect to the killing of four University of Idaho students, including DNA found at the crime scene. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant sat down with friends and colleagues of Bryan Kohberger to learn more about the suspect.
A roommate of the 4 slain University of Idaho students heard crying and saw a masked man as he fled the scene, police say in a newly filed affidavit
The roommate said she did not recognize the masked man but saw him walking toward the home's back door to flee the scene.
Idaho University slaying suspect listens with a clenched jaw as a judge reads the murder charges against him
The 28-year-old criminology grad student is charged in the brutal killing of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves.
A Timeline of the Idaho Murders Case: Everything We Know About the Events and Suspect Bryan Kohberger
On Nov. 13, 2022, four students from the University of Idaho were stabbed to death in a Moscow residence New details continue to emerge following the brutal killings of four students at the University of Idaho in November 2022. On the afternoon of Nov. 13, Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death in bedrooms on the second and third floor of a home in Moscow, Idaho. The killing shocked the campus of the University of Idaho, where all...
University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder
University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators...
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the gruesome mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house. With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighborhood — including one recording of the car speeding away after the slayings — to get a sense of the killer’s possible movements, the affidavit said. Eventually, the document said, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University, just across the border in Pullman, Washington. Further investigation matched Kohberger to DNA at the crime scene, it said.
13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded
An updated timeline into the University of Idaho slayings was revealed in the case’s newly released police report — which indicates Bryan Kohberger allegedly carried out the horrific crime in as little as 13 minutes. Before the police affidavit was made public Thursday, officials had said they believed the four students were slain inside their off-campus Moscow home sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the affidavit, the one-hour timeframe has since been narrowed down to 25 minutes, with police now thinking Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend...
Idaho murders suspect makes first court appearance
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students will be extradited to Idaho after he waived his extradition rights in Pennsylvania. CBS News correspondent Danya Bacchus reports.
Idaho killing suspect tracked victims before the murder and had a history of being 'creepy' toward women, sources say
Those with knowledge of Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger say he harassed women, and those with knowledge of the investigation say he tracked the victims before the killing.
Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals
Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022. After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
