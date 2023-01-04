Bill Simmons Makes Concerning Claim On Struggling Milwaukee Bucks

Bill Simmons doesn't think the Milwaukee Bucks are in a good place right now amid chemistry issues.

The Milwaukee Bucks aren't having a good time right now after a terrific start to the season. Despite being surpassed by the Boston Celtics on the Eastern Conference standings, the Bucks remained a hot team in the league, always chasing the Celtics.

With the resurgence of the Brooklyn Nets, the Bucks lost a spot in the leaderboard, but things are becoming worse for them in recent games. The Bucks aren't the same team they were before, and that's already raising some eyebrows within the fanbase.

That's why Bill Simmons has tried to bring some light on this situation, but his claims aren't that promising. The controversial analyst recently discussed the bad moment of the Bucks, revealing some alarming details about the team.

Bill Simmons Has Some Bad News For Milwaukee Bucks' Fans

During the latest episode of his self-titled podcast , Simmons claimed that the Bucks are struggling to develop chemistry, which has been reflected in their recent results. They lost 6 of their last 10 games, which included painful defeats against some of their biggest rivals in the conference.

Simmons tried to shed some light on this, saying that the team's chemistry isn't as good as expected (via Redditor " ForoaKlanD ").

“Milwaukee’s a mess,” said Simmons. “There’s rumors about chemistry going on and weird stories floating around about them right now.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing at his best level , but the Greek Freak hasn't been joined by the rest of his teammates . Milwaukee needs everybody involved and focused on challenging the rest of the league for the championship.

Things aren't going that well for them right now, and it seems that even some of Giannis' behaviors haven't sat well with the rest of the team . The Bucks won the championship last year, and they remain a dangerous team in the league. If they can find the rhythm they had at the start of the season, there will be problems for the rest of the association.

