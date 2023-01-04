ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Makers of Dungeons & Dragons Pulls Back on Video Game Projects

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbTBd_0k3Vgbpf00

"

Hasbro-owned Wizards of the Coast, known for card and tabletop games such as Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, is pulling back on plans to expand further into video games. A spokesperson for Hasbro told Cheddar News that the company remains "committed to using digital games as a cornerstone of our strategy for bringing our games to players around the world," but that it's refocusing its efforts for strategic reasons. "We made some changes to our long-term portfolio to focus on games which are strategically aligned with developing our existing brands and those which show promise in expanding or engaging our audience in new ways," a spokesperson said. What does that mean exactly? Hasbro would not provide additional details, but Bloomberg on Wednesday reported that Wizards of the Coast is
canceling five video game projects , and that fewer than 15 employees will lose their jobs as a result of the changes. The cancellations reportedly do not include the highly anticipated 2023 release of Baldur's Gate 3 , which has been in development for years. The last major entry in the franchise came out in 2001. Wizards of the Coast's most recent foray into gaming, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance , which came out in summer 2021, was not well received by critics or fans. The company pivoted into video games amid hard times for the toy industry. Both Hasbro and competitor Mattel reported sales declines in the third quarter, as higher costs reduced demand. "

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

General Motors Seizes Crown From Toyota as America's Biggest Automaker

"General Motors on Wednesday announced that in 2022 it delivered 2.2 million vehicles in the United States, making it the biggest automaker in the country. Toyota took the crown from GM back in 2021, but held onto it for less than two years. The Japanese automaker sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022, which is down 9.6 percent from 2021. Shares of Toyota were down more than 1 percent following the release on Wednesday. GM, by comparison, saw its sales increase 2.5 percent from 2021.  A big chunk of those gains came in the fourth quarter, as supply chain issues eased and sales shot...
Cheddar News

Bills Player Damar Hamlin Awake and Communicating, Still in Critical Condition

"Just days after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on Paycor Stadium field, doctors said he is making tremendous progress.During Monday Night Football, Hamlin made a routine tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins but after the hit, he stood up, went limp, and then fell to the ground. His heart reportedly stopped, and medics on site had to resuscitate him.His heart then apparently stopped again on the way to hospital and needed to be restarted in the back of the ambulance. On Thursday morning, the Bills took to Twitter to update fans on Hamlin's condition."While still critically ill,...
Cheddar News

What's Going to Change With Work Culture in 2023

Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at executive outplacement service Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., joined Cheddar News to discuss the potential changes to work culture in 2023. "I think we're going to see a shift back towards the office as the labor market cools, and we start to see employers get a little bit more power back.”
Cheddar News

Another Hot Reading on Job Market Sends Wall Street Lower

"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks fell broadly on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Thursday after another hot reading on the job market raised worries that the Federal Reserve will need to keep inflicting pain on the economy to fight inflation.The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, clawing back all of its gains from a day earlier. The benchmark index is on pace for its fifth straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.5%.Technology, health care and industrial stocks weighed most on the market. Microsoft fell 3%, UnitedHealth Group slid 2.9% and...
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Dionne & Dolly Link Up, Disney Rules Box Office & Next James Bond

"Dionne X DollyIt's the duet we never saw coming! According to singer Dionne Warwick, she and country music icon Dolly Parton are gearing up to release a gospel song. She revealed the news during the Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday. "I've done so many duets over the years, but this one's going to be very special," she said. Warwick noted that Parton wrote the song titled Peace Like a River, but so far, no release date has been announced. Disney's Box Office ReignFor the seventh straight year, Disney is the number one studio at the box office. The House of Mouse...
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: 'Breaking Bad' Ad, Buffy Reboot Slain & Prince Harry Interview

"Breaking Super BowlSuper Bowl LVII is just weeks away, and the ads have already started rolling out. Bryan Cranston is reprising his iconic Walter White role from AMC's Breaking Bad for a PopCorners spot. The collaboration was teased late last year but now fans of the series are getting the full look ahead of the wide release on Super Bowl Sunday on February 12.Sarah Says No to BuffyAre you tired of pointless reboots and remakes? Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar has similar sentiments and when asked about reprising her role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival, she said, "I am very...
Cheddar News

FTC Proposes Ending Non-Compete Clauses in Worker Contracts

"The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has proposed a rule that would ban the practice of companies forcing workers to sign non-compete clauses in their contracts.  Once limited to highly paid executive positions, such clauses are increasingly common in white collar jobs of all types of levels of compensation. One 2021 study out of the University of Chicago found that approximately 18 percent of the labor force is bound by non-competes. Yet critics of the practice say it greatly limits workers' flexibility to change jobs.  “The freedom to change jobs is core to economic liberty and to a competitive, thriving economy,” said Chair...
Cheddar News

McCarthy Gains Momentum but Falls Short of Speakership in 13th Round

"Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif. 20th District)  gained some momentum on Friday afternoon in his bid to become the House speaker, flipping more than a dozen votes in his favor.Still, McCarthy was defeated again in his 13th attempt to win the position, despite the positive sign for him as 15 Republicans who were refusing to back him changed their minds.McCarthy remained several votes short of the simple majority he needed to secure the position. Following his defeat in 13 rounds of voting, the most in more than a century, McCarthy expressed confidence that he would be able to get the win by Friday evening, telling reporters he “has the votes.”The House voted to adjourn until 10 p.m. ET Friday evening as McCarthy and his allies continue to work to secure the speakership."
Cheddar News

Need2Know: January 4, 2022

NFL player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition, the suspect in the Idaho college killings waives extradition, and severe weather hits the U.S. Here is everything you Need2Know about Wednesday, January 4, 2022.
IDAHO STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy