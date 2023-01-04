Makers of Dungeons & Dragons Pulls Back on Video Game Projects

"Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif. 20th District) gained some momentum on Friday afternoon in his bid to become the House speaker, flipping more than a dozen votes in his favor.Still, McCarthy was defeated again in his 13th attempt to win the position, despite the positive sign for him as 15 Republicans who were refusing to back him changed their minds.McCarthy remained several votes short of the simple majority he needed to secure the position. Following his defeat in 13 rounds of voting, the most in more than a century, McCarthy expressed confidence that he would be able to get the win by Friday evening, telling reporters he “has the votes.”The House voted to adjourn until 10 p.m. ET Friday evening as McCarthy and his allies continue to work to secure the speakership."

