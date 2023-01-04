ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A guide to city departments in San Diego

By Jessica Te
 3 days ago
The city’s many departments are here to help.

Photo via City of San Diego

Whether you need to register to vote , inquire about residential services , or just stay in the know about civic happenings
, we’re here to connect you with the right department in the City of San Diego.

I want to adopt an animal .”
I want to explore San Diego’s art scene.
How do I best prepare for a fire?

My garbage hasn’t been picked up.
I’d like to plan a city festival or parade.
  • Special Events & Filming | This department will connect you with the city to book a special event or authorization to film a project on public property.
I’d like to start a business.

I need help finding a place to live.
Which parks are the best for ages 6-12?
  • Parks and Recreation | Discover local community events, volunteer opportunities, or nearby recreation centers.
I’d like to work for the city.
  • Human Resources | View the city’s employment opportunities and application resources.
What is going on with all this street construction?
  • Transportation | Learn about upcoming road work, street sweeping schedules, and local transit.
And that’s not all. There are even more city departments to address your concerns — so let us know which ones you’re curious about and we’ll continue this series. Need urgent city services? Use the Get It Done platform.

