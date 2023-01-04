A guide to city departments in San Diego
Whether you need to register to vote , inquire about residential services , or just stay in the know about civic happenings , we’re here to connect you with the right department in the City of San Diego.
“ I want to adopt an animal .”
“ I want to adopt an animal .”
- Animal Services | The city works with the San Diego Humane Society to offer services like dog licensing, microchipping, pet adoptions, and more.
- Commission for Arts and Culture | Get updates on artist grants, citywide creative programs, and public art projects.
- Office of Emergency Services | Learn how to build an emergency preparedness kit and stay connected with local response teams.
- Environmental Services | Learn about waste collection, composting, and recycling programs.
- Special Events & Filming | This department will connect you with the city to book a special event or authorization to film a project on public property.
- Economic Development | Register your business, pay taxes, and apply for permits and grants.
- Homelessness Strategies and Solutions | View available outreach services, shelters, and storage centers.
- Parks and Recreation | Discover local community events, volunteer opportunities, or nearby recreation centers.
- Human Resources | View the city’s employment opportunities and application resources.
- Transportation | Learn about upcoming road work, street sweeping schedules, and local transit.
Comments / 0