Commemorate Elvis’ birthday with local author Alanna Nash
This Sunday, Jan. 8, would have been Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday. And while the King of Rock and Roll isn’t with us anymore, Derby City author Alanna Nash is here to keep his “Burning Love” alive.
Alanna has been writing about the King for 45 years — which has resulted in four books and dozens of articles. On Sunday , from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m ., she will do a reading, pinpoint a few Louisville connections to Elvis , and answer questions during the Frazier History Museum’s Elvis, The Colonel, and Author Alanna Nash event .
The discussion will revolve around her 2003 book , “The Colonel: The Extraordinary Story of Colonel Tom Parker and Elvis Presley” — which sold out on Amazon after the release of the 2022 “Elvis” movie . Copies of “The Colonel” will also be available in the museum store.
Tickets are free for Frazier members and $14 for guests — which includes admission to the museum.
Alanna has been writing about the King for 45 years — which has resulted in four books and dozens of articles. On Sunday , from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m ., she will do a reading, pinpoint a few Louisville connections to Elvis , and answer questions during the Frazier History Museum’s Elvis, The Colonel, and Author Alanna Nash event .
The discussion will revolve around her 2003 book , “The Colonel: The Extraordinary Story of Colonel Tom Parker and Elvis Presley” — which sold out on Amazon after the release of the 2022 “Elvis” movie . Copies of “The Colonel” will also be available in the museum store.
Tickets are free for Frazier members and $14 for guests — which includes admission to the museum.
Comments / 0