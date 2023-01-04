ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Dallas Cowboys Star Calls Out ESPN's Bart Scott For Controversial Take

By Mitchell Forde
 3 days ago

NFL fans have been crushing former linebacker and current ESPN analyst Bart Scott this week for his controversial take about the play that resulted in Damar Hamlin's hospitalization.

Now, a prominent player has joined in, as well.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons tweeted his disagreement with Scott's stance on Tuesday.

"Yoo are we serious?!!?" Parsons posted. "Why do we let some people speak on tv?! This was a freak incident but putting fault on another player is wild! They should make some of these guys go over lines or something or not even give them a seat at the table!"

Scott earned the ire of seemingly everyone in the NFL world by stating that Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins bore some responsibility for what happened to Hamlin on Monday night.

The Bills' safety tackled Higgins shortly before collapsing on the field and experiencing cardiac arrest. His heartbeat was restored and he was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Hamlin remains in intensive care, the Bills announced Wednesday , but has displayed "signs of improvement."

The collision between Higgins and Hamlin did not draw a penalty flag and did not look out of the ordinary for a football game. Scott, however, said the play should be illegal because Higgins "lowers his helmet and throws his body into (Hamlin's) chest."

Scott's take has led to widespread backlash, with quite a few people even demanding that he be fired by ESPN.

In the wake of Scott's statement, Hamlin's father asked NFL fans , via ESPN reporter Coley Harvey, to stop criticizing Higgins.

After the NFL made the decision to postpone the game between the Bills and Bengals on Monday night, Higgins tweeted his support and prayers for Hamlin.

