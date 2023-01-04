ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Announcement

By Milo Taibi
 3 days ago

Rumors over the last week have captivated both college and NFL fans. Jim Harbaugh, entrenched as the Michigan Wolverines' head coach since 2015, has been rumored to be open to NFL coaching vacancies.

Reports even tied Harbaugh to the Carolina Panthers , who reportedly spoke with Harbaugh recently.

Harbaugh on Wednesday dulled the momentum behind these reports, saying he thinks he will return to Michigan in 2023.

While hardly a definitive statement, Harbaugh's quote is the firmest indication thus far that he's not ready to leave the college ranks. Naturally, many were eager to share their thoughts on the matter.

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd largely attributed Harbaugh's recent reports as the coach leveraging the situation to make as much money in the NFL as possible.

"Is Harbaugh trying to drive up his Michigan salary or his NFL salary? My guess is he's driving up his NFL salary. He's going to the NFL," Cowherd speculated.

Others maintained their belief that Harbaugh would depart for the NFL, citing the coach's open-ended phrasing when giving the quote.

"Harbaugh is gone and everyone there knows it," one user wrote. "No coach says think."

NFL alum and media personality Pat McAfee was among those to react to Harbaugh rumors. McAfee expressed that rumors involving Harbaugh's departure seem to be annual events, and nothing to this point has warranted fans being certain of one outcome or another.

