WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem churches delaying vote to merge, sell properties
Three Bethlehem churches have delayed a vote that had been planned for Sunday on whether to merge congregations and sell their properties. A statement from Saint Peter's, Saint John's Windish and Light of Christ churches said there are more issues to consider before making a decision. Lehigh University wants to...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks eyes $10M “stabilization unit” on Doylestown Health campus
Among the notable new programs proposed is a stabilization unit that will offer short-term care and treatment for those suffering from substance abuse disorder, as well as “thorough assessments” to determine mental health needs. Additionally, the behavioral health center will offer 24/7 needs assessments for patients and provide...
lehighvalleynews.com
New Bethany Ministries set to get 'millions' for specialized housing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — New Bethany Ministries, which works closely with the area's homeless, is set to get "millions" of dollars Friday to help it house more people, with special considerations in mind, officials say. The announcement will come at a Friday morning news conference at Bethlehem City Hall with...
Bethlehem neighbors plead for affordable housing, not dorms, at to-be-sold churches
A coalition of Bethlehem nonprofits is calling on Lehigh University and a joint council of three Lutheran churches to back out of a deal for Lehigh to buy the churches and a large church parking lot. Instead, the group wants the council of to-be-consolidated churches to sell the churches to...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN chooses Sodexo as food provider at all locations
Lehigh Valley Health Network has chosen Sodexo as its food provider at all LVHN locations, replacing Compass One Healthcare. The shift to Sodexo will be complete in March, according to an LVHN statement. France-based Sodexo operates in 53 countries, according to the company's website, and serves 100 million people daily.
Developer Abe Atiyeh seeks more than $2.5M from Bethlehem over stalled psychiatric hospital
A company owned by developer Abe Atiyeh is seeking millions of dollars in damages from the City of Bethlehem for slowing down his plans to build a psychiatric hospital, according to a lawsuit. The lawsuit filed in federal court says Bethlehem Manor Village sought to build the hospital as far...
WFMZ-TV Online
Longtime Boyertown mayor and community member Mayor Marianne Deery dies
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A former mayor and longtime supporter of the Boyertown community has died. Building a Better Boyertown said one of its founders, Marianne Deery, died yesterday. She served 20 years as the borough's mayor after winning her first term in 2001 as a write-in candidate. Deery, a Boyertown...
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
buckscountyherald.com
History Lives: Doylestown Bypass
In the postwar era between 1950 and 1960, the population of Bucks County more than doubled. While lower Bucks experienced the largest growth, Doylestown also saw a steady increase from approximately 5000 to nearly 9000 residents between 1950 and 1980; and more than 2000 new homes were constructed in outlying developments. In the 1960s the 19th-century courthouse was demolished to make room for an expanded county courthouse and administration building. With the population growth and increased business at the county seat of government, the local roads in and out of Doylestown became overloaded.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hundreds of vendors expected at gun show in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, Pa. - The Morgantown Center in Berks County is hosting a gun show Saturday and Sunday. The PA Gun show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday. And, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The two-day trade show is organized by Eagle Shows. Hundreds of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Company in Allentown hosting free roof giveaway
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A company in Allentown is hosting a free roof giveaway. The winner of the giveaway hosted by In the Light Roofing will receive a free roof. The company will supply workers with donated materials to build the roof. Anyone can submit either themselves or someone else who...
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest-paying management jobs in East Stroudsburg
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in East Stroudsburg, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest-paying management jobs in Allentown
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: New grocery store to fill void on Bethlehem's South Side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The new year is bringing a new grocery store to Bethlehem's South Side. Ideal Food Basket, offering a wide assortment of fresh produce, meats, baked goods and more, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023 at 410 Montclair Ave. The renovated building previously housed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County resident and attorney launches bid for county judge
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lifelong Northampton County resident, Nancy Aaroe, launches bid for Judge of the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas. Nancy Aaroe, an attorney from Aaroe Law Offices, PC, gained notoriety for her nearly three decades of legal experience. During this time she has served as an Assistant Public...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Scenic Converted Barn in Riegelsville
A covered barn in a natural area of Bucks County has recently gone up for sale, and it is a very unique dwelling. Originally built in 2000, the home sits on beautiful farmland in a very scenic part of Bucks County.
Bucks County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
Ice? Snow? Good to Go! Montgomery County’s Winter Activities Beckon
Spring Mountain Adventures, Schwenksville, is one of several Montgomery County sites with plenty of winter activities. Valley Forge and Montgomery County offer a vast array of winter activities for all ages. Visit state parks for sledding or cross-country skiing, or head to popular attractions like Spring Mountain Adventures, where a skating rink and ski slopes await.
WFMZ-TV Online
C.H. Briggs to close down operations, cut 104 jobs at Reading location
READING, Pa. - Building material supplier C.H. Briggs announced today it will be winding down operations in the coming months and closing its doors for good. The company, which is headquartered in Reading, is an independently-owned wholesaler of specialty building materials in business more than 55 years. The closure impacts...
